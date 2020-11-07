Have you wondered if there is a special way of feeding your horse, a way to help his health and digestion?
Horses, though large in stature, are delicate for their size in terms of digestion. As a grazing animal, horses are designed to eat little bits of food continuously throughout the day. This allows them to digest food slowly and constantly, thus helping to block excessive acid production in the stomach.
When we remove the horse from its natural habitat and confine it in a stall or corral and feed it only two or three meals a day, we are drastically affecting its natural digestion and along with it, his health.
By only feeding a larger amount of food two or three times a day the horse’s stomach may produce more acid, and without a constant supply of food in the stomach, an ulcer can develop. Ulcers are problematic as they affect the way the horse acts, trains or rides. The pain of an ulcer may change a quiet horse into a frightened or angry animal. An ulcer can occur in as little as seven days.
With fall’s arrival, the horse’s daily routine may have changed. Daily long turnouts may be spent more inside a barn or stall. This may change the horse’s dietary needs as well as his disposition.
Consistency is key when it comes to equine diets. The rule of thumb is to not rock the boat. If it’s working, don’t mess with it. If you have to change a diet, do it slowly over a period of time. Unfortunately, due to changes in a horse’s age, activity level, location or health status you may need to change their diet to meet their new needs. Those times it becomes important to review what the horse is getting or needs.
A common question is, “Should we feed hay or grain first to our horses and does it really matter?”
As a grazing animal, the horse should have access to forage, hay or pasture 24/7. That way, the buffering action of the hay can occur in the stomach and intestines. Then when we feed concentrates such as grains, sweet feed etc. the horse’s digestive tract should already have hay flowing through it.
If fed starchy cereal grains such as oats, corn etc. on an empty stomach, the horse will produce even more acid to try and digest the grains. This excess acid could potentially lead to ulcers and in addition the food will leave the stomach quickly, rather than be digested properly.
Also, if food leaves the stomach too quickly, there is a risk that it will not be fully digested in the small intestine of the horse and could end up in his hindgut where the starch of the grains could be fermented by the naturally occurring bacterial population. This could lead to endotoxin-related laminitis in the horse.
However, if hay is present in the stomach first, the hay creates a natural physical barrier for the grain to move more slowly out of the stomach. This is important since the starch does not get digested in the stomach. It is important for hay to be present as the fiber of the hay mixes with the starch in the stomach and the whole mass enters the small intestine for proper, slow digestion.
Fiber is actually not digested until it reaches the hind gut, and its presence slows down the digestion of starch, obstructs the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream and leads to a less dramatic rise in insulin in the horse.
Also to note, when hay is fed first, the horse uses more water, from increased drinking to saliva production in chewing the hay. This is very important as digestion, within the small intestine, cannot take place without water.
Recent studies have also shown that hay is much more important to a horse’s diet than grain and if grain is given, the concentrated pre-mixed complete rations are easier on their digestion than just straight corn, wheat or oats.
Implementing a few changes, like breaking down your horse’s feedings into smaller and more frequent meals, feeding hay first, offering plenty of fresh clean water, and observing your horse for indicators of ulcers, your horse’s overall wellbeing will improve. Fall is a good time to ask your veterinarian, or trusted feed professional, with a degree in equine nutrition, to evaluate your feed regimen and make changes to help your horse if necessary. Happy Trails!
