Employees at Corteva Agriscience in Wahpeton last week assembled 425 face shields for staff at a series of elder care facilities that are in need of PPE.
“It was a very rewarding event with employees thankful for the opportunity to help those in need and allowed us to represent many of the values our company lives by,” said Melissa Noll, safety coordinator at Corteva Agriscience.
