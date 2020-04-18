COVID-19 – The equestrian’s reinvention

Self-isolation and social distancing has given most of us an unusual amount of time to think lately. These thoughts can be mentally challenging at times. The stress of the unknown, the loss of a job, financial hardships, the demands of being both a parent and a teacher and just the isolation from society is playing a toll on the mental health of a lot of people right now.
I’m thankful that I can continue to work horses, both my own and those put in training with me, during this time. The ability to keep a schedule, watch progression in the horses’ training and stay physically active during this time of turmoil is truly a blessing. I’ve also been busy designing future clinics I will be giving later this year, both for the equestrian and non-equestrian. In a world that has turned upside down, my horses keep me grounded.
As most of my readers know, I host a weekly equine radio talk show and podcast, “Hoof Beats with Lori.” Lately on my show, topics have included why horses can be key to staying mentally and physically healthy during this COVID-19 pandemic. I’ve had many letters emailed to me regarding, how can the equestrian stay mentally positive during this time? How should horse owners deal with the daily stress of the unknown, both financially and in a supply/demand fashion?
For example, “Will there be a shortage of feed or medical supplies when my horses need these things?” “What if I get sick and can’t take care of my family or my horses?” These are real fears that I think most of us can relate to, but what can we do about them?
During times of upheaval, the ability to rise above the chaos and keep a sense of normalcy, or reinvent oneself, can be empowering and a healthy choice to one’s mental state of mind and it can lead you to find the answers you need.
In the barn, I listen to music as I work the horses. A song came on by the artist, Madonna. Madonna could always be controversial, but she’s also the music queen of reinvention. During her successful career she constantly morphed and changed. So much so, that instead of following society’s norms, she inspired and defined them.
This made me ask, how can we emerge from these challenges we now face differently? A forced pause doesn’t have to equal no motion at all. What have you always wanted to do but never had the time? What is your loftiest business or equestrian goal and is it possibly the best time to try it even though it seems like the worst time?
Have you ever wanted to study the finer points of dressage or become more knowledgeable about a riding discipline? Perhaps, start up a tack store or sell equestrian-themed products? This forced pause we are experiencing can be the time to write down your goals and march strongly towards them. Ask yourself, how you can evolve your passions and skills into something that inspires passion from within.
Create a framework, a routine, look at your written down goal every single day. Realize that from the ashes a phoenix can rise and become stronger and more incredible than what was there before. Challenge yourself to become the phoenix. Happy Trails!
