Cross-country or Nordic skiing is a wonderful way to enjoy invigorating outdoor recreation in this winter’s snowy background. It was fun to be reminded of this great sport recently.
Cross-country skis, poles and shoes can be rented at the Rosemeade Chalet for only $10 a day. For sizing, hold your hands straight out and poles should touch the ground. Hold your hands up and the top of skis should touch your wrists. They can be used in town or brought to a destination. Parking is available in the zoo parking lot or along shrinking golf course parking lots to use our trails.
Park staff groom trails around the outside contour of the golf course on the Wahpeton side and through Breckenridge wetlands with a path through cattails and their chocolate covered catkin spikes. The diversity of habitat provides opportunities to see lots of wildlife.
Cross-country skiing is excellent aerobic exercise and a full-body workout. It builds core strength, is considered one of the best cardiovascular activities and is a serious calorie burner.
Dress in layers, not heavy clothing. Thinsulate next to skin, a warm layer, then a wind layer work best (just like running). Extremities are sensitive so wear mittens and wool socks. It is a lifetime recreation activity. My favorite memories include family excursions with an 80-year-old mother, wife and daughter in her 20s. Life’s best times are often outdoors.
It feels refreshing to stop and take a deep breath in the riparian habitat. If air ever has a sweet flavor, it is during freezing, germ-killing temperatures on an isolated trail. Peacefulness and tranquility are meditating. It is a good time to appreciate your fortune, maybe consider challenges that can be opportunities with the right mindset. Replace any negativity with positive thoughts. Make it a conscious habit.
Dormant trees are scenic. Red-twig dogwood and golden willow are stunning with a pure white snow backdrop. Weeping willow branches softly reach for the frozen ground. American elms look like they could be plucked and stuck in a giant vase. The corky bark of hackberry defines their rugged character. Enormous towering cottonwood trees are giants in the golf forest.
Diagonal strides in sync with arm swings propel you in the parallel tracks. Slide and glide. Focus eyes a few feet in front of you. Poles support balance. Snow conditions are excellent and double poling is possible on slight elevations. Lean forward with knees slightly bent. And it’s better to fall forward than backward.
Observing and identifying critter tracks in the snow is a neat feature. Deer, cottontail and squirrel tracks criss-cross all over. Popular deer routes are marked by paw-print trails. Sleeping deer melt snow in distinct body shapes. Beaver have gnawed large trees like a pencil sharpener, dropping them for winter caches. And their lodge is noticeable along a high bank on the North Dakota side.
There is a calming silence in the archery woods. Trees screen the modern world and light, fluffy snow absorbs unnatural sounds. The yank-yanks of white-breasted nuthatches and fee-bees of black-capped chickadees serenade visitors to the woods.
On this late winter afternoon, a black squirrel scurries up a rustic oak tree to find safety in a trunk hole. A great horned owl hoots to let you know nighttime is their hunting domain. A dozen whitetail deer move out of the woods to feed on browse. A cross country skier is blessed to be sharing their homes along the Red River of the North.
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Dept.
