Cross-country skiing great cardio exercise

Cross country or Nordic skiing is a terrific way to enjoy outdoor recreation in the Twin Towns.
I recently started at the zoo and followed the trail on the north side of the softball fields that follows the outside contour of the golf course on both the North Dakota and Minnesota sides.
It is refreshing on a pleasant winter day to deeply breathe in the crisp outdoor air. Air is clean when temperatures chill. Layers of the atmosphere mix to clean the air and make it sweet and easy to breathe.
It was great to meet 83 year-young George Bassingthwaite and his daughter Nancy Richels skiing on the trails in the archery range. George skies many days and will likely surpass my mother Helen, who cross-country skied at age 85. On a previous day, he saw a few whitetail deer, including a nice buck.
Unfortunately, the next day George stopped by the office to show pictures of ATV’s that wrecked the cross-country ski trails around the wooded archery range. Snowmobiles and four-wheelers are outlawed on the golf course. We understand it is another form of recreation, but they are required to travel from their home on the quickest route to the river or out-of-town.
We have alerted law enforcement and will consider signage. Please be respectful of fellow recreation users as there are plenty of areas to not disrupt our side-by-side cross-country ski trails that take minimal space.
Gear is modest – skis, boots and poles. They are available for cheap rental at the Rosemeade Chalet. They can be taken for the weekend, if you want. For skis, hold your hands up and the skis should reach your wrists. Hold your hands straight out and poles should touch the snow.
Dress in layers. Don’t wear cotton. It is good to have a sweat absorbing layer next to your skin, a warm layer and another wind-resistant layer. There is clothing that combines layers. Extremities are more sensitive so wear warm gloves for the fingers, wool socks and a fleece running cap. Much heat is produced skiing so people often overdress. Running clothes work perfect for me.
We are respectful of the golf course turf and warm temperatures will delay grooming the trails again until we get adequate snow cover over the grass.
If you can walk, you can cross-country ski. It is easy to slide and guide on the trails. The poles help power you and maintain balance.
Technique features flowing with swinging arms and gliding legs that work in unison. There is a forward lean with slightly bent ankles, knees and hips. It is better to fall ahead than backwards. Hands are held comfortably in front of you. Shift your feet with the same body alignment. It was meditating to focus on rhythm gliding over frosty snow with temperatures in the upper 20s.
There are slight hills over the Wahpeton levee and archery woods and Breckenridge river edge and ravine. Mom would herring-bone or walk sideways up and down any elevation changes to avoid injury. If you are confident, it is fun to double-pole and really get moving.
The outdoors is alive in the winter. Black-capped chickadees and white breasted nuthatches are busy and easily observed flying amongst the dormant deciduous trees and their gray bark. A pile of small slate colored feathers with no predator tracks provides evidence of a junco eaten by a bird of prey. It is near dusk and a great horned owl calls hoo hoo hoo on the Minnesota side.
Skiers learn to appreciate nature with an urban forest like the archery woods in our midst. The corky bark of hackberry trees, herky-jerky branching patterns of box elders and towering, sprawling branches of cottonwoods reveal their unique, interesting year-round features.
Cross-country skiing is a vigorous cross-training recreation activity for runners or other sports. It is a full-body workout that builds core strength, one of the best cardiovascular exercises known and burns more calories than any other sport.
Cross-country skiing is a multi-generational outdoor recreation activity that we are blessed to enjoy in the Upper Midwest. Take advantage of the refreshing winter season to experience a balance of healthy, diversified leisure activities.
Wayne Beyer is Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.
