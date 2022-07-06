Cub Scout Day Camps held throughout Northern Lights Council

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Each year, the Northern Lights Council hosts Cub Scout Day Camps around the Council. Two local day camps were held in our area in 2022. One was at the Runestone County Park, outside Kensington, Minnesota, and the other was outside Perham, Minnesota, at Holy Cross Church in Butler, Minnesota. This year’s Day Camp theme was “Wild Wild West.”
Camping at the Cub Scout level introduces boys and girls to the outdoors and helps them develop outdoor skills at an age-appropriate level while having fun with their family. This year’s Day Camp was a two-day event with an open format, allowing families the flexibility to do the activities in any order they choose. Families could choose to attend one day or both days with an overnight camping option available.
Throughout the Day Camp, kids learned how to safely shoot BB guns, bows and arrows and slingshots. Adults helped them learn how to make water bottle holders out of leather as well as leather bracelets. They also made wagon bird houses out of wood as well as shadow boxes. They got to go on a nature hike, learned how to use a lasso, and even got to cook pies and donuts.
Riley Koval, Wahpeton, whose parents are Breanna and Chris Koval, was among the youth attending the Perham Day Camp.
Cub Scouts is open to both boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade. The Cub Scouting program is designed so that a child can join at any point during the year. There is no need to work backwards to catch up. To find a pack near you, visit https://beascout.scouting.org/ and enter your zip code.
If you interested in learning more about Cub Scouts, please contact Brenda Thomson at 320-760-5605 or check out our Facebook page. Visit https://www.facebook.com/PrairieFireDistrict to see all of the awesome pictures from the 2022 Day Camp.
