Daily News Publisher Tara Klostreich announced the three winners of a Tuesday, Sept. 1 drawing for digital activation customers. The winners received gift cards to local businesses. First prize was a $200 gift card to Econofoods, which the winner donated to Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton. Client Service and Volunteer Coordinator Becky DeVries accepted the honor. Second prize was a $100 gift card to Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley, won by Glenn and JoAnn Bladow. Third prize was a $50 gift card to Prante’s, won by Kathy Wiertzema. Daily News congratulates all winners.
