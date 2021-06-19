Dan Rood, Director of the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center, is retiring. He left quite a mark in Wahpeton during his career and family stay here.
Anybody involved in public education deserves recognition for their professional choice. They made a decision to serve young people, educating and training them to be successful. What great gifts to positively influence the lives of others!
And Dan was always so positive! I got to know him better during his time as Wahpeton’s mayor. Kudos, also to people who arise from the sidelines to seek public office and serve citizens.
Dan was a long-time Optimists Club member, whose mission is to serve youth. There are several Optimists Creed promises that fit Dan, including “to look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true” and “to think only of the best, work only for the best and expect only the best.”
Dan and wife Vickie raised a wonderful family and made their children’s time and activities their priorities. One summer, they took the kids to the water slide at the Watertown, South Dakota outdoor swim pool and the young ones asked why couldn’t there be a water slide in Wahpeton.
Well, Dan and the Optimists Club spearheaded efforts to add a beautiful water slide to the Chahinkapa Park swim pool. Dan was always somebody who would look at how things could be done better so he lengthened our slide to 178-foot long, slightly longer than the 176-foot slide in Watertown. Good to have fun with projects!
Dan was Mayor of Wahpeton during the 1997 flood. His commitment to flood protection was incredible. There was no time wasted to start protecting people, their homes and public infrastructure.
During the flood fight, we enlisted a few outstanding high school student volunteers to respond to sandbagging needs. Dan’s son – Chris, was among those who quickly learned sandbagging fundamentals to save numerous homes and businesses. We called ‘em the “A Team.”
Dan and other City Officials like City Engineer Jerry Lein and City Auditor Arden Anderson quickly started working with the Corps of Engineers to develop a comprehensive flood protection plan. It was a huge project that would take a few years.
Being the optimist, Dan and other outdoor recreation enthusiasts saw many opportunities. We now have a long greenway along the Bois de Sioux and Red Rivers. The Corps of Engineers included recreation development with the project, including pedestrian trails on top of the levee, accomplished with persistent input at meetings in St. Paul. Volunteer Park is a popular local asset that oversees the confluence of the Ottertail and Bois de Sioux Rivers forming the Red River of the North. We should be proud to prominently highlight these significant natural resources.
Dan’s children loved ice skating and hockey and both Dan and Vickie were heavily involved with B-W Blades Hockey and the Head of the Red Youth Activities Association that oversees Stern Sports Arena. We greatly appreciate parents who get involved with their children’s activities.
Dan always envisioned a new campground along the Red River at the Kidder Recreation Area and it is fitting he is spending a few nights there in-between his move from Wahpeton to south of Grand Forks to be near children and grandchildren. Interesting that his new home sports an impressive view of the Red River!
Dan is looking forward to outdoor recreation like catfishing on the Red River, walleye fishing on Lake of the Woods and snow goose hunting in Canada. His retired North Dakota residency continues hunting opportunities. He will watch his grandchildren in sports. It was a pretty special moment when granddaughters from two families faced off in a girls hockey game.
Dan is leaving his profession and time in Wahpeton with a wonderful succession plan. Thank you for making us better due to your many commitments!
