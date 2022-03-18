Some of you, my faithful readers, have wondered why none of my articles have been in the paper for the last few weeks. The answer my friends is not blowin’ in the wind, it’s that I had an interlude with the enemy., i.e. the Omicron Variant — a weaker brother of Covid-19.
Before that, back in January, a power surge took out my computer so stressed as I was with Sneaky the virus, I had neither energy nor incentive to get back to writing. The strain of the virus I had was not particularly painful, but was extremely discomforting. It brought on extreme thirst, excess mucus production and much fatigue. All of that created the need for many naps.
The whole ordeal was very tiring but without much pain and never a fever above normal. All in all the blasted thing proved to be very sneaky — almost as if it had a demonic mind of its own. Then just as I thought the battle was over, I developed pneumonia which we caught in time and which a powerful antibiotic took out in a little over a week. More complications followed. The flora in my intestines was badly set back by the antibiotic which has brought on digestive problems which I’m still dealing with, but I refuse to let this attack from the dark side convince me that it’s all over. And when I watch on the news the ordeal being suffered by the Ukranians, I count my ordeal as nothing.
We have a special connection with Ukraine because we have for years been partners with Russian Harvest Ministries out of Fargo. This ministry led by Pete and Jill Mehl has been in Ukraine since the mid-90’s working in the little towns ministering to the common people.
Pete recently passed away but we have been receiving text updates from Jill lately following the attempt of her team in Ukraine to get to the Polish border and escape out of the country. It has been a dangerous ordeal, but miraculously, their team has made it out of a city north of Kyiv that was being bombarded, and are nearly out of the country and we are praying that all of them make it out.
So you can see how minimal my problems are compared to the tremendous ordeal now being suffered by the people of Ukraine. The very thought of their plight is making me suffer far more than my ailments. I feel very much like the character in “Hamlet” who said, “It is bitter cold and I am sick at heart.” He said that responding to the suffering Denmark was experiencing under the king who killed Hamlet’s father. It almost seems as though the situation in the world is something that may be impossible to remedy, and even here in America, things seem to be changing for the worst.
So my whole point in writing this little column is to persuade as many of you as are believers, to be praying both for the salvation of the Ukranian people and for the normalization of life in America. We may be at a turning point where the old, happy days, so many of us knew, may be over.
I turn often to the promise of Psalm 46, which says, “Come, behold the works of the Lord ... He makes wars to cease unto the end of the earth; He breaks the bow, and cuts the spear in two; He burns the chariot in the fire. Be still and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.”
Already many chariots have been burned if we count the number of Russian tanks that have been taken out by the Ukranians, but the battle is yet to be won. Let us just all believe together that “God will not leave the righteous forsaken or their children begging bread.” Pray for our leadership, and that things will go well for the citizens of the world.
