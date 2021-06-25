Daugherty-Janssen

Allison Daugherty and DJ Janssen along with their parents, Dave and Penelope Daugherty, Wolverton, Minnesota, and Damian and Kaci Janssen, Yankton, South Dakota, and Kristine and Justin Hambrick of Yankton, South Dakota, announce their engagement.
Allison graduated from Northwestern College of Iowa with a BSN in Nursing.
DJ graduated with a Certificate in Industrial Maintenance from Mitchell Tech of Mitchell, South Dakota.
An Oct. 9 wedding is planned in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. They will make their home in West Fargo, North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.