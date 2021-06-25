Daugherty-Janssen

Allison Daugherty and DJ Janssen along with their parents, Dave and Penelope Daugherty, Wolverton, Minnesota, and Damian and Kaci Janssen, Yankton, South Dakota, and Kristine and Justin Hambrick of Yankton, South Dakota, announce their engagement.

Allison graduated from Northwestern College of Iowa with a BSN in Nursing.

DJ graduated with a Certificate in Industrial Maintenance from Mitchell Tech of Mitchell, South Dakota.

An Oct. 9 wedding is planned in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. They will make their home in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Tags

Load comments