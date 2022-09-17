In all the early years I attended two of the main line churches, I never heard a single teaching on the power of words and the power words have in the shaping our destiny either for good or ill. But now, many preachers say a good tongue­ teaching should be heard at least monthly or even oftener because of the serious consequences caused by ill-chosen words.

Now days, with teaching on that subject available on line at the touch of a key, one can dial up some of the very best teachers to help him or her “set a watch over their tongue.”



