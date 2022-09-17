In all the early years I attended two of the main line churches, I never heard a single teaching on the power of words and the power words have in the shaping our destiny either for good or ill. But now, many preachers say a good tongue teaching should be heard at least monthly or even oftener because of the serious consequences caused by ill-chosen words.
Now days, with teaching on that subject available on line at the touch of a key, one can dial up some of the very best teachers to help him or her “set a watch over their tongue.”
Among the best of these great teachers are Joyce Meyer, Andrew Wommack, Joseph Prince, Derek Prince, Kenneth E. Hagin, Ken Copeland, Creflo Dollar, Jessie Duplantis, David Jeremiah and T. D. Jakes, to name only a few.
Since we, God’s children, are also “speaking spirits” and the whole creation runs by words spoken by God when His “Light Be!” set the universe in motion, it is crucial that we understand the tremendous power words have either for good or ill.
On a day-by-day worldly level, it is easy to see how our words create situations. Notice the warnings the police give when they arrest someone: “You have the right to remain silent; anything you say may be held against you.”
The Bible says that the tongue, “no one can control.” Think of all the catch phrases in our conversation about speech: “Well, shut my mouth! You said it! Me and my big mouth. I can’t talk; got my foot in my mouth. Oops! I didn’t mean it. Cat got your tongue?”
Clearly, words spoken “Out of the fullness of the heart,” and can set in motion life or death plot lines. A smile and a kind word can make person’s day and the harsh words we utter can “like daggers, enter in one’s heart.” Hamlet’s unkind words to Ophelia drive her to madness and suicide.
Joyce Meyer has often cited how the Israelites, newly freed from Egypt, turned what could have been an 11-day joyful cake-walk to reach the “Land of Promise,” into 40 years of wandering in the wilderness. They were literally bewildered by their own complaining.
When Joshua fought the battle of Jericho, he commanded the children of Israel to shout, “and the walls came a tumbling down.” Even more to the point, we are told that our spoken words can, open the door to evil spirits behind many diseases, accidents, and ordeals, creating openings for these afflictions to get their start.
Words like, “Oh allergies? They run in our family; we all have them.” Keep talking that way and you’ll always have them. That’s called a “self-imposed curse.” Derek Prince’s book, “Blessing or Curse, You Can Choose,”is a key exposition on the problems brought on by generational and self-spoken curses.
Note these words from Hamlet: “I have heard that guilty persons, sitting at a play, have been struck so to the soul by the very cunning of the words, that presently they have proclaimed their malefactions; for evil though it hath no tongue; may speak with most miraculous organ.”
He then puts on a play before King Claudius which makes him give himself away as the murderer of Hamlet’s father. That results in his death, and those of Hamlet’s mother and Hamlet himself.
God, in the 28th chapter of Deuteronomy makes it dear: “Behold, I set before you this day life and death, blessing or cursing. Therefore, choose life. “That is the easiest multiple choice test mankind ever failed. God gives us the answer, but time and again we choose the curse over the blessing. “I’m so dumb; I’ll never learn algebra.” I said that once, and algebra is still a mystery to me.
Finally, I could point out that of the “gifts of the Holy Spirit” the most contested is the gift of “tongues.” That is the gift God has in mind when he tells us too “stir up the gift that is in you.” It is in fact the only gift, says Joseph Prince, that one can “stir up” and utter when needed. The others, like prophecy, or miracles are not “stirable.”
The second chapter of Acts, where tongues are first introduced, is hotly debated. Some churches say that tongues are “of the devil,” others that “they have passed away with the early fathers of the church.” But I cast my vote with the charismatics who use tongues often, sometimes too often. If you study the 14th chapter of 1st Corinthians you’ll find that tongues were mainly for very pressing problems, intimate worship, personal edification, or when facing emergencies.
The reason Satan so hates tongues, (our spirit aided by the Holy Spirit praying in us) is that he can’t eavesdrop and “forge weapons against us.” Also, that gift helps us pray over matters we can’t understand. Paul wrote,” I pray in tongues more than you all.” How else do you suppose he survived all of the beatings, stonings, imprisonments, tempests at sea? And how can anyone “pray without ceasing” with their own understanding? Most would be out of material in 10 minutes and sound asleep in 20. Let me only say that tongues have come to our rescue many times-the big one, helping us drive through a white out blizzard to catch the last flight out of Hector Airport in December of ’96.
When we started praying in tongues, the white out cleared just in time for us to see a car stopped right in the middle of our lane. We would have hit it for sure, and our holidays in Sacramento canceled for good. The following spring, the flood came, and, with it plenty more to pray about. Surely, Frost was right: “There will be more than ocean water broken,/Before God’s last ‘Put out the light’ is spoken.”
(Once by the Pacific)
