R3 is a nationwide effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters and fishermen. Adding a fourth R — recreation — might be a good idea.
Getting children outside the house to enjoy outdoor recreation is always valuable. Just like every child likes certain sports or hobbies, and may not be interested in hunting and fishing, it is still really important to get them outdoors. It has so much to offer.
Physical fitness while spending time outdoors makes for a healthier child. They have the freedom to run, jump and play. It is a way to combat the nationwide crisis of obesity.
Walking outdoors gives children the opportunity to be curious and learn about trees, insects, weather, rocks and really anything in their eyesight. Grandsons often collect every colored leaf, rock and acorn along trails. Walking on tree root-strewn trails teaches balance.
Foraging with children teaches them lifelong appreciation for healthy natural food like blackberries, wild asparagus, apples and morel mushrooms. What comes naturally from the earth is good for your body. Let them help you in the garden.
The Junior Wildlife Club for ages 8-16 is a great local opportunity for young people to enjoy a multitude of outdoor activities. Parents can sign up interested youths with the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club or Parks-Recreation.
An upcoming outdoor recreation op portunity is a birding field trip to the Prairie Wetlands Center south of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on Monday, April 25. Next year, the rotation is Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge.
Getting outdoors gives you chances for lifetime memories. On our birding trips, we have seen American Avocets prancing along shorelines, ruddy ducks dancing on the water and killdeer feigning injury on a gravel surface to lure us away from a shallow nest.
Children who witness the value of a healthy environment with stable populations of nature’s wonder world will likely be supportive of wildlife, habitat and conservation that benefits hunting and fishing.
All of the senses can be invigorated outdoors. Listening to birds during spring migration and breeding seasons is quite the chorus. Wood duck squeals, cardinals singing birdie-birdie-birdie and the overhead kuk-kuk of migrating tundra swans are the best background music ever.
Walk outdoors after a rain and take deep breaths of the earthly scents. It might be the soil’s way of expressing gratitude for moisture that will invigorate plant life. Breathing fresh air is invigorating for children’s respiratory system.
Let girls and boys make a mud ball, splash their hands in a pond, rub their hands down the corky bark of a hackberry tree, make a fort out of sticks and feel a soft pussy willow nub. Playing outside develops a child’s confidence. Nature inspires their imagination and they become connected.
Physical health and mental health work together. When outdoors, they are building muscle to become stronger, developing stamina and improving their motor skills. A happy child outdoors will bring that smile inside.
Youth hunting will always be an emphasis of our Sportsmen’s Club. The Youth Canada Goose Hunt, Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Youth Pheasant Hunt and other special hunts have done a remarkable job of offering quality hunting experiences.
Same thing for fishing. The Neil Heitkamp Ice Fishing Derby, Vince Herding Spring Fishing Derby, Dick Bell Catfish Tournament, Brunk’s Carp and Sucker Derby and Family Fishing Nights have inspired many children and families to experience local natural resources like the Red River. Look forward to learning about bow hunting for carp.
So much more is possible outdoors. Watching a backyard bird feeder. Making maple syrup. Grilling over a campfire. Putting up a wren’s nest box. Practicing archery. Learning to ride a bike. Chalk art on a sidewalk. Picking nightcrawlers after a rain (before the robins get them).
Do a great thing. Take a child outdoors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.