Do horses have a tooth fairy? 

Dental care has been weighing heavily on my mind these last few weeks. Recently, I had to endure the pain of a badly abscessed tooth with resulting root canal. At one point, the pain was so horrible from the infection, I was looking for pliers to pull the tooth myself and I couldn’t have been more serious! I just wanted the pain to stop and I wanted the tooth gone no matter the cost. I was so irritated and grumpy and in pain I was not fun to be around at all.
This got me to thinking about horse dental care. I couldn’t imagine how painful it would be to have a tooth abscess, not be able to tell anyone about it and then have someone put a bit in my mouth or push my face around. I know for certain I would be the most terrible, violent horse if that ever occurred. So, imagine that you are your horse. It gives you a new perspective on dental care for them, that’s for sure.
Horses are really good at hiding their health problems. In the wild, horses need to appear healthy to survive. If they look sick, a predator would pick them out from the herd and they most likely would meet an untimely end. So, in order to survive, horses have become great at masking their health problems, their teeth issues being one of them.
In addition to causing pain and infection, teeth issues in horses can cause bad behavior such as head tossing, refusing to be bridled, gaping while riding in a bridle and even rearing up and overall aggressiveness. These behaviors can be due to the horse reacting to mouth or tooth pain, not because of stubbornness or meanness.
It’s a good idea to do a full health check, including a dental, if your horse is having performance problems or acting out aggressively or not doing what you want him to do. Often, the horse is reacting to some sort of pain in his body and that is why he is misbehaving under saddle or in hand. Eliminate the pain and get rid of the bad behavior.
If horses are losing weight, dropping food, such as grain, out of their mouth when they eat, have a foul smell to their breath, carry their head to one side, or drop out little packets of half chewed hay from their mouth, there is a good chance they need to see the dentist.
Horses can have cavities, abscesses and even require root canals, but in most cases they will just require a simple float of their teeth each year. “Floating” a horse’s teeth means that the equine dentist will file off any hooks or rough edges on the horse’s teeth so that it gives the horse a smooth surface to chew its food and not cut the inside of their mouth with sharp tooth hooks.
Horses teeth change throughout their lifetime, this is why a horse’s age can be estimated by its teeth, as the teeth will look a certain way at a particular age.
Interesting to note is that a horse’s teeth will continually grow as they get older. Horse’s teeth are different from other animals’ teeth due to their main diet of grasses. Horses grind their food with their teeth, so they wear away the crown of their tooth as they do this.
They are born with a large or tall tooth, which lies below the surface of the gum and as they age more tooth comes to the surface and is worn down as needed. As their teeth wear down, more of the tooth erupts from the gum line until there is no more tooth available. This process can take between 20 and 40 years, depending on which tooth, the diet and dental care of the animal, etc.
Horses are continuous grazers. In the wild a horse would eat constantly, thus wearing down their teeth naturally, so the need to float the teeth of wild horses is not an issue. The stabled horse only eats daily for about 30-180 minute intervals, if hay or pasture is available, so the ability to wear down their teeth naturally just is not there.
Horses should be seen by an equine dentist before they carry a bridle. This way, any mouth problems could be fixed prior to being ridden.
Teeth are softer when young, so developing sharp points on them is common in the young horse and their teeth should be floated to remove the painful, sharp points which can cut painfully into their cheeks leaving open painful sores.
The ages from one to five in the horse are a critical time of mouth development; so every six months a visit to a dentist could avoid costly problems and issues later in life.
After their permanent teeth have erupted, by age 5, most horses should be seen annually, as they will develop sharp points within a year. As a horse gets into its late teenage years, they may require less frequent visits. Once the horse ages and starts to run out of tooth (reserve crown) and has worn their teeth out, annual exams are recommended to monitor gum disease and extraction of loose teeth.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure especially when teeth are concerned. Why have a horse react to pain, when you can prevent so much trouble? As I remember my own tooth pain, I have a greater understanding and sympathy for the horses in my care. Happy Trails.
