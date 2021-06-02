Al Giese, Wahpeton Dollars for Scholars, accepts a check for $1,019.72 from Bev Reiff, a member of the Wahpeton High School class of 1979. The money will go toward the Clark Williams Memorial Scholarship, debuting in 2021 in honor of the late educator and North Dakota legislator. ‘We are seeking other classes to participate and we are thankful for the generosity thus far,’ Giese said. North Dakota Dollars for Scholars recently awarded six scholarships to youth from Richland County, N.D., and Wilkin County, Minn.
Dollars For Scholars continues local efforts
Frank Stanko
