Wahpeton Dollars for Scholars received a $1,000 donation from Bank of North Dakota (BND) to distribute as a scholarship. Their collaboration with the high school and local community to host College Application Month and Financial Aid night as well as posting BND videos in 2019 allowed them to qualify for the donation.
These events encourage families to become more aware of the opportunities available in the state for planning and financing post-secondary education.
North Dakota Dollars for Scholars has 65 community chapters in the state. Bank of North Dakota provides a State Director and operational support for local chapters. Since the first North Dakota chapter was established in 1962, Dollars for Scholars chapters in North Dakota have raised over $39.8 million and helped 42,226 students.
This year, the local chapter plans to distribute scholarships to local high school students and recent graduates attending college. Individuals and families may donate directly to the local chapter.
For more information about making a donation or becoming involved with Wahpeton Dollars for Scholars, check out our website at wahpetondollarsforscholars.org or contact Chapter Treasurer Darci Eggen at djeggen@bellbanks.com or 701-672-8603.
Members of the Wahpeton Dollars for Scholars board are: Larry Gast, Keath Borchert, Darci Eggen, Allen Giese, Samantha Pauly, Jessica Gilsrud, Daisy Canfield, Paul Hentges, Craig Caspers, Shelly Blome and Jim Milne.
