Don’t sweat it! How to handle mistakes

Everyone makes mistakes. It’s a part of learning and growing.
Sometimes their size, frequency or type changes, but rest assured, mistakes will occur. Accepting this fact is probably the most critical, because just knowing that mistakes will occur allows you to be resilient and handle them effectively when they do. How you handle a mistake is more important than whether you make a mistake.
The first step in handling a mistake is creating a proactive and positive attitude about mistakes. A good thought provoking attitude to adopt is not “Why is this happening to me?” but, “What should I learn from this?” Just that simple change in thought process allows you to process mistakes more efficiently.
Life is a learning process. You need to almost make a mistake to learn how to do something right. Your mistakes define you not because of the mistake but because of how you fix them.
Everyone makes mistakes, humans and horses. Realizing that simple fact can put your own mistake in perspective. Try and not fixate on the mistake until the end of the day. Don’t let the mistake define you.
Pick a time, usually when all is done at the end of the day, to analyze the mistake. Realize why the mistake occurred, try not to make that mistake again and then move on with your life. One of the best pieces of advice I’ve received in regards to mistakes is to be kind to yourself! Have compassion for yourself and the mistake you made and take stock in the skills and traits you possess.
Regularly become aware of the skills and traits you possess as a rider. Even go so far as to put a reminder on your calendar to go over each month three traits or skills you use to create success with your horse. For example a simple affirmation could be: I’m a stronger rider since I now ride five days a week, It’s helping my stamina when I ride and I haven’t lost a stirrup when I ride in a month. Focus on the positive, not the negative and give yourself permission to make a mistake, learn from it and then move on.
A good way to give yourself permission to make and learn from your mistakes would be to use compassion for yourself. For instance, ask yourself, “If my best friend had made a similar mistake how would I treat her?” What would you say to her and what positive reinforcement would help her? How would you help her gain perspective about the mistake? Treat yourself as you would treat your best friend.
Give yourself a set amount of time to analyze and mourn your mistake. Don’t fixate on the problem. Feel bad about it, realize what you can do to fix the problem and then move on. Don’t replay the memory of your mistake in your mind over and over. Acknowledge and accept that it wasn’t the greatest thing to happen, feel sorry about it and then move on. Give yourself boundaries, don’t let yourself keep going back to the incident.
Use the incident to develop a solution to the problem. Use the situation as a learning experience to figure out why the mistake happened, use your friends as good references and perspectives on the problem. Write down your ideas and observations.
For example, take each mistake and write down what you learned about the mistake. Write down exactly how to fix the mistake. Then write down an example of something great you did and how you achieved it!
Just remember: acknowledge it, accept it, create a plan to fix it and just move on.
Happy Trails!
