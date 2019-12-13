The Christmas season is a time to be thankful for all of our gifts and consider helping those who can benefit from our generosity. Our Special Olympics program is among several local parks and recreation programs and facilities that depend on support from its friends.
Special Olympics offers physical fitness, health, recreation and sports training for people who have intellectual disabilities. It started in 1968 when Eunice Kennedy Shriver organized a track and field meet in Chicago because she passionately believed all people with intellectual disabilities, young and old, would benefit from sportsw.
It was fun to visit with Special Olympics representatives at a Chicago Marathon Expo booth in 2018 and share their excitement about the 50th anniversary of what is now the world’s largest program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
It made sense for Parks-Recreation to partner with Special Olympics. It is a quality program that provides the best possible experiences for our citizens with disabilities. There is required coaches training, background checks, Area-District-State Tournaments and much more. We made contact with Dr. Roger Kerns, North Dakota State University and the Founder of Special Olympics North Dakota, to start a program in Wahpeton.
We started a walking program in the summer and one quickly learned about cruelty that exists with insensitive people. Other children riding on bikes would sometimes laugh at the individual who walked different. But we stuck with it and after a few walks, a young boy gained strength and coordination, giving him confidence to walk and later bicycle on his own. For many years, this individual showed the power of being relentless, working hard and having a positive attitude.
The first organized Special Olympics activity was a bowling tournament on Jan. 21, 1982. A funny remembrance was a young girl who kept slumping to the floor after bowling the ball with her left hand. The coaches made sure to help her up several times that day.
We learned later from her mother that physically she was just fine but enjoyed falling down and having the young guys (at that time) lift her back up. After a few years in Fargo, this athlete returned to Wahpeton and we still share laughs from that time.
Special Olympics depends on donations for its activities. It is a parks-recreation program that benefits from in-kind staff time but funding has always been raised for its activities.
Athletes look forward to District Tournaments, including bocce in West Fargo, basketball in Jamestown and East Grand Forks and track-field in Valley City.
There are many compelling, touching stories associated with our athletes. They have accomplished great things. This past October, for example, Tim Bachmeier was selected to the Special Olympics North Dakota Hall of Fame. Athletes of the Year have included 2018 Male – Josh Martinez and 2019 Female – Mel Moran. We are very proud of them and the statewide recognition they’ve received.
Consider a gift to Special Olympics or your favored park facility or recreation program. It is an investment that make lives better for others.
