“Dream on. Dream until the dream comes true.”

Park system jaunts are enjoyed with outdoors background music, desirably birds of the season. If there was a song that could invigorate contemplative thoughts, it would be “Dream On” by Aerosmith, written by Steven Tyler. This journaling is immersed with visions not encumbered by dollars and the constant tugging of taking care of what we have.
“Every time when I look in the mirror, All these lines on my face getting clearer. The past is gone.”
Chahinkapa Park proper is getting a road and parking lot facelift, but it sure would be great to add some amenities at the same time. A new accessible playground, a splash pad and climbing net would benefit children.
“And it went by, like dusk to dawn. Isn’t that the way? Everybody’s got their dues in life to pay.”
Trail miles have increased significantly over the years. More could be done. Connect to Breckenridge along Highway 210. Follow the bypass around town. Go under the bridge to connect the Kidder Rec Area. Some day, keep going to a kids-only catch-and-release fishing pond north of town. Continue south of town past 11th Street and continue the Airport Park trail along 16th Avenue South. Consider nature trails along the south-side Bois de Sioux River woods.
“Yeah, I know nobody knows. Where it comes and where it goes. I know it’s everybody’s sin. You got to lose to know how to win.”
Somehow, somewhere a better indoor recreation center is needed. Past efforts have lost. Parks-Recreation should be an active, year-round active lifestyle change agent. COVID-19 has certainly demonstrated the important things in life, like our health. For one who daily observes the challenges of a single-gym activities center for people of all ages and often opens up, we need to do better for the benefit of the people who live here and recruit future families.
“Half my life’s in books, written pages. Live and learn from fools and from sages. You know it’s true, oh, all the things come back to you.”
Life is all about lifelong learning. Public art creates interesting places. The Sculpture Park is an example that can be repeated throughout the Twin Towns. Sculptures can follow our trails. Interpretive historical signage like the Red River steamboat era could capture our past.
“Sing with me, sing for a year. Sing for the laughter, and sing the tear. Sing with me, if it’s just for today. Maybe tomorrow, the good Lord will take you away.”
This verse reminds me to never take a day for granted. Do the important things in life. Do not be swayed by negativity. Play in the parks, recreation spaces and outdoors with those important to you. Sometimes it needs to be by yourself.
“Yeah, sing with me, sing for the year. Sing for the laughter, and sing for the tear. Sing it with me, if it’s just for today. Maybe tomorrow, the good Lord will take you away.” (Song repeats are good. They effectively emphasize a point!)
Have parks, green spaces and trails within close proximity to everybody. It is good that Main Street areas are incorporating green space areas to make them pedestrian friendly. Mini-parks are often busy with neighborhood families. It’s great to see them used. There are possibilities all over. An exercise station along a trail would be a wonderful addition.
“Dream on. Dream until the dream comes true.”
Existing parks could benefit from improvements. Airport Park ball fields could be irrigated. Add bullpens and batting cages for the next state baseball champions (congratulations, guys!).
Imagination should have no restrictions. More military sculptures at the Airport Park to commemorate other veterans? More playgrounds, including one for Kidder Rec campers. Indoor playground? Multipurpose court and enclosed shelter at the Airport Park? Asphalt all the picnic shelter and softball fields parking lots? A miniature golf course? A bicycle park? Water for public gardens? Indoor dog park? Meditative parklet or chaplet? Indoor swimming pool complex? New zoo animal exhibits (take your pick)? Lightscaping? Artificial turf football / soccer field? Pergola shelter? Indoor tennis courts? Greenhouse and indoor horticulture home? Youth baseball and softball fields? Park things here. Recreation activities another day.
Then you are reminded again ...
“Sing with me, sing for the year. Sing for the laughter and sing for the tear. Sing with me, if it’s just for today. Maybe tomorrow, the good Lord will take you away.”
Wayne Beyer is the director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
