The Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Jeremiah Fox was held Friday, May 6, at the Breckenridge Lutheran Church, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Approximately 50 guests attended to celebrate Jeremiah receiving the highest rank as a Boy Scouts. Bonnie Karels, Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop No. 332, along with Tanner and Wyatt Differding. led the program.
Troop 332’s scouts began the ceremony with the presentation of the colors, followed by the pledge of allegiance and the Scout oath. Pastor Ale Tulu gave the invocation. The 12 points of the law and ranks of scouting was presented by Tanner and Wyatt Differding, along with the scouts of Troop 332. Tanner Differding is an Eagle Scout, while Wyatt Differding is a Boy Scout.
Eagle Scout Tim Fox presented the story of “Scouts Shooting for the Moon” and Karels spoke about Jeremiah’s journey through scouting from 2015 to the present. Before 2015, Jeremiah was in Cub Scouts for about five years.
Next on the program was the Eagle charge, done by Wyatt Differding. Bonnie Karels presented Jeremiah with his Eagle patch and certificate, followed by Wyatt Differding presenting Jeremiah with the Eagle award.
Jeremiah then thanked all who helped him make this achievement, especially Karels, Troop 332 Scout Master, and Rosalind (Roz) Beltz, assistant Scout Master. Jeremiah explained what scouting meant to him and how it made him a better person.
Pastor Ale Tulu then gave the benediction. Troop 332 scouts then retired the flags and Wyatt Differding gave the closing remarks. The ceremony was followed by refreshments.
