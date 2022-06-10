Purchase Access

Noah Hagelstrom, Wahpeton, a member of Wahpeton High School’s class of 2022 and of Boy Scout Troop 325, received his Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony Sunday, June 5 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton.

Son of Brian and the late Suzanne “Suz” Hagelstrom, Noah was recognized for his perseverance and community commitment, among other qualities. Court of Honor guests were reminded that earning the highest rank in scouting requires much time, effort and character.

Troop leaders including Scoutmaster Matt Korby, Assistant Scoutmaster Doug Hansen, close adults in Noah’s life like his father and Mandy Almquist and fellow scouts took part in the ceremony. It included an array of candles intended to be a shining beacon of inspiration.

“For the more than 3.5 million boys in scouting throughout the world, it’s powerful indeed,” Hansen said. “The eyes of the world will be upon you.”

Highlights of the ceremony included Brian Hagelstrom placing a neckerchief around Noah as a way of telling the world that he will continue to support his son as he grows into a man. Noah Hagelstrom also recognized numerous supportive adults and the Hagelstrom family remembered to honor their gone but not forgotten wife and mother, Suz. Proceeds from the offering made in memory of her will be donated to Relay for Life of Richland and Wilkin Counties, benefitting the American Cancer Society.

“It took a long time, but it’s worth it in the end,” Noah Hagelstrom said of his scouting journey. “There’s been lots of ups and downs.”



