Students named to Spring Semester 2020 Dean’s List at UMN Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn.– Students named to the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List were recently announced by the Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The UMN Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.
To qualify for a place on the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.
Students named to the Dean’s List include the following:
• Brock Pearson, Natural Resources B S — Breckenridge, Minnesota
• Mikayla Lacher, Animal Science B S — Christine, North Dakota
One of five campuses in the University of Minnesota System, the University of Minnesota Crookston cultivates curiosity by engaging students in hands-on learning connecting theory to practice. As the experienced leader in delivering education online, the Crookston campus offers a distinctive learning environment providing personal attention and mentorship to develop leaders, lifelong learners, and engaged citizens. Visit Crookston at umcrookston.edu
University of Mary in Bismarck Announces Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2020
BISMARCK, ND — Area residents are among 890 students named to the Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Mary, in Bismarck. This number includes students in Mary’s undergraduate program and in adult education (UMaryOnline).
Local students on the Spring Dean’s List are:
Brooke Harder, Wahpeton, North Dakota
Kailee Klein, Wahpeton, North Dakota
Emily Sahl, Wahpeton, North Dakota
To qualify for the honor, traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while carrying at least 12 credit hours.
Students enrolled in the UMaryOnline program must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while at a full-time adult learner status.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.