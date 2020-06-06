Students named to Spring Semester 2020 Dean’s List at UMN Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn.– Students named to the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List were recently announced by the Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The UMN Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.

To qualify for a place on the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.

Students named to the Dean’s List include the following:

• Brock Pearson, Natural Resources B S — Breckenridge, Minnesota

• Mikayla Lacher, Animal Science B S — Christine, North Dakota

One of five campuses in the University of Minnesota System, the University of Minnesota Crookston cultivates curiosity by engaging students in hands-on learning connecting theory to practice. As the experienced leader in delivering education online, the Crookston campus offers a distinctive learning environment providing personal attention and mentorship to develop leaders, lifelong learners, and engaged citizens. Visit Crookston at umcrookston.edu

University of Mary in Bismarck Announces Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2020

BISMARCK, ND — Area residents are among 890 students named to the Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Mary, in Bismarck. This number includes students in Mary’s undergraduate program and in adult education (UMaryOnline).

Local students on the Spring Dean’s List are:

Brooke Harder, Wahpeton, North Dakota

Kailee Klein, Wahpeton, North Dakota

Emily Sahl, Wahpeton, North Dakota

To qualify for the honor, traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while carrying at least 12 credit hours.

Students enrolled in the UMaryOnline program must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while at a full-time adult learner status.

