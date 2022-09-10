Eichhorn-Coulthart
John and Sandy Eichhorn, Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Wayne and Becky Coulthart, Grafton, North Dakota, announce the wedding of their children, Amber Eichhorn and Brian Coulthart.

The couple will be married Oct. 29 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo, North Dakota with reception at Hilton Garden Inn in Fargo, North Dakota.



