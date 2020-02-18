Eichhorn recognized for 25 years of service

Sandy Eichhorn, customer service specialist, was recognized for 25 years of service with the Wahpeton Job Service by Workforce Center Manager Becky Lankow. Included in her 25 years are almost three years of exempt status.
Eichhorn has worked in all departments in the local office including unemployment insurance, job seeker and business services, and is very knowledgeable in the Workforce Investment Act (WIO), assisting customers in gaining skills for a new occupation as well as placing individuals on worksites for On-the-Job Training (OJT). She has a great passion in her work and assisting others. Many of her clients stay in touch with her, a mark of how she has impacted their life.
She and her husband, John, live in Wahpeton. They have two daughters who live and work in Fargo.
Eichhorn is currently Headwaters Lions President and was instrumental in starting concession sales at junior high football games, donating money to Wahpeton Parks and Recreation. She is also involved in Relay for Life and Dad’s Belgian Waffle Brunch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.