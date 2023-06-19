‘Elemental’ gorgeous but not great

“Elemental,” Disney and Pixar’s latest, comes close to greatness.
Directed by Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur) from a somewhat autobiographical story, the movie is quite gorgeous. I doubt that these type of movies will ever look ugly or cheap.
Element City is home to Ember the hot-headed but also earnest flame (voice of Leah Lewis) and Wade Ripple (voice of Mahmoudou Athie), a pool of water whose inner depths include sensitivity and sentimentality. Ember and Wade live in a metropolis that also includes air elements and earth elements.
We can all stand to be reminded about how wrong racism is and the importance of sharing our communities. I will never disagree with that. I will say that “Elemental” had some painfully on the nose dialogue.
Elements cannot mix, Ember declares, letting us know exactly what kind of attitude she will need to overcome by the end of the movie. The declaration first is made to Clod (voice of Mason Wertheimer), an Earth element who sounds to be at least a half-decade younger than Ember.
Speaking of age, much of the drama in “Elemental” comes from Ember’s dad Bernie (voice of Ronnie del Carmen) being apparently too old to continue as a shopkeeper. Bernie coughs. And coughs. And coughs some more. The coughing is never resolved and I started wondering if a flame could be diagnosed with tuberculosis.
Ember, Bernie and Cinder (voice of Shila Ommi) live in Fire Town, which is segregated without directly saying so. The same goes for the fancy community where Wade and other water elements live. Some places in Element City seem to belong to everyone, like the stadium where the “Windbreakers” and “Cropdusters” face off.
I liked the visual appeal of “Elemental,” and the romance is genuinely moving. Lewis and Athie are terrific voice actors. My biggest problems were the often labored dialogue and storytelling and the lopsided characterization. Bernie complains about water elements always trying to water down the existence of fire elements, which is actually what happened to “Elemental” itself.
If Wade has any fears or uncertainty about loving Ember, we don’t see them. On the one hand, that’s romantic. On the other hand, I’m skeptical about that being realistic. I know what you’re saying: “Why apply realism to a movie with talking pools of water and fart jokes?” But, c’mon, look at the moment when Bernie and Cinder are rejected for apartment after apartment, or consider the movie-length debate about assimilation and tell me that somebody wasn’t intending to make serious points under the animation.
Perhaps it shouldn’t have been an animated movie.
I give “Elemental” my Not Recommended rating.
