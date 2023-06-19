‘Elemental’ gorgeous but not great

Element City is home to Ember the hot-headed but also earnest flame (voice of Leah Lewis) and Wade Ripple (voice of Mahmoudou Athie), a pool of water whose inner depths include sensitivity and sentimentality. Ember and Wade live in a metropolis that also includes air elements and earth elements.

 Courtesy Walt Disney Pictures Animated Studios

“Elemental,” Disney and Pixar’s latest, comes close to greatness.

Directed by Peter Sohn (“The Good Dinosaur) from a somewhat autobiographical story, the movie is quite gorgeous. I doubt that these type of movies will ever look ugly or cheap.



