“You shall know well the heavenly fellowship, Of men that parish and of Summer morn, And whence they came and whether they shall go, The dew upon their feet shall manifest” – Wallace Stevens
Many of us, at some rare time in our lives, have met a true man; one whose footsteps have blazed a shimmering trail of meaning across the dark forests of our lives. For me, such a man was Elmore Dally — a robust, brawny, self-educated, yarn spinning, bear of an Irish janitor as at home in the outdoors as if he had personally invented it.
I met Elmore in 1963, the year when I taught English at Pillager High School in central Minnesota. I had just come into the teacher’s lounge my first day of work and there was Elmore growling through his cold pipe about some dim witted guy who hadn’t put away his coffee up. “I guess that’s my cup.” I said.
“So you’re the over-educated ignoramus who’s been working against me. I suppose you’ve got a degree in home economics, too.”
“No, I’m in English and Biology.”
“Did you say Biology? Any chance you’re into fishing?”
“As a matter of fact, I was going to ask you if you knew any good fishing spots here abouts.”
“Well I’ll be a son of a … Son, matter of fact I just might. Meet me out at the beach on Pillager Lake two miles north of town around 5:30.”
That short confrontation revealed one of Elmore’s most endearing traits — the ability to hide a smile inside of a growl — to chidingly chew you out, and for some crazy reason make you like him for it.
Well, Elmore hinted we’d have fishing, and that evening we caught big bluegills, a few crappies, and a couple of good two-pound large mouths for good measure. I was overjoyed; I had a funny feeling I was going to enjoy living in Al Lindner country – Pillager, Minnesota. What fishing!
But Elmore would prove to be even more interesting that the fishing. At 60, he had all the enthusiasm and energy of a young guy. I would soon discover it would take all my endurance just to keep up with him as he lead me to one hot spot after another.
He showed me the best places for grouse and deer and even where the rare morels might be found come spring. He also showed me Beauty Lake which the DNR had well-stocked with beautiful rainbow trout. And only a mile south of our house was Pillager Dam on the Crow Wing River with great walleye runs spring and fall. We were blessed with an outdoor man’s grand buffet, and I had the best chef in the area to serve it up. See, none of the other faculty fished or hunted, so Elmore was stuck with me. Just my jackpot winning luck!
Elmore was the guide extraordinaire. He was a master conversationalist. Just bring up a subject and he was game to dive into it and, brother, could he spin the yarns. He had a magically deep velvet voice ranging from a growl to a purr which gave everything he said an air of mystery and deep importance. He had tales of exploits as a deputy sheriff, searching for lost hunters, diving for drowned fishermen, even dealing with armed clans of poachers hunting year ‘round up in the hills.
We were fishing on Sunday morning, and I kiddingly asked if he shouldn’t maybe be in church. “Why you darned fool, look at the maples and aspens — they’re in their glory and that sky is a blue as blue can get. This is holier than a whole lot of churches I been in.” Well I couldn’t argue that, because I had been feeling the same way, and we had fish to catch, besides.
Elmore often spoke of his early married years during the depression.
“Anna and I lived in a little cabin over on Rock Lake. We didn’t have a dime, but son, we lived like royalty. We had a garden and a cow, the woods were alive with grouse and deer and the lake had tremendous fishing.” (Then he would always start on his dream menu.) “I’d come in from trapping or cutting wood and Anna would have it all ready: Roast grouse or fried sunfish, steaming vegetables, blueberries, fresh bread and butter. Mister, that was gourmet food!”
And indeed it was, but what always amazed me about Elmore’s Depression-era dream menu was that it never left out bread and butter. I think bread and butter beautifully symbolized Elmore — his love of robust life, his reverence for earth, and his respect for his fellow man. The man who remembers bread and butter will seldom suffer from conceit.
There’s much more I could say about Elmore: how he loved and honored his wife, how he loved the students and helped so many of them out when they were in trouble or short of funds. How the students loved him and planned to dedicate the annual to him as a retirement surprise — and how his broom suddenly stopped sweeping at the top of the stairs a month before the annual came out, and how he never got to see it.
Yes, I could say much more about Elmore’s endearing charm — if this column was a book. Suffice it to say a true man has gone, and we who knew him still feel the pain. Who knows what woodland path he follows now, or what young god he’s teaching how to fish? (He’s probably chewing him out for casting across his line.) I only know the world he touched was brightened for his passing. The woods we roamed seem barren since he’s gone.
