Many of Shakespeare’s plays and sonnets include comments about the way time dogs one’s every move. In his era when the life-expectancy was barely 50 years, many creative people would have been obsessed with “devouring time.”
I’m sure most would agree with Andrew Marvell: “For at my back I always hear/Time’s winged chariot hurrying near/ While yonder, all before us lie/Deserts of vast eternity.”
Meaning, my hourglass can’t process anything close to that much sand.
“When I have fears that I may cease to be/Before my pen has gleaned my teeming brain,” wrote the brilliant John Keats, dying of TB before age 25. And the amazing Dylan Thomas, losing his battle with alcohol, wrote these astonishing lines: “Time and the crabs and the sweethearting crib/Will leave me cold as butter for the flies.”
Why am I citing such depressing lines? Well, for an old British lit teacher just celebrating birthday number 84, it seems such lines, visited often when I taught, visit me often now as I near the final curtain. Not that they bring on any particular fear. Quite the contrary. Lines of great beauty or power still bring that gasp of awe they always did. A strange ineffable delight.
Consider these lines of Keats once more as “darkling,” he listens to the hauntingly beautiful song of the nightingale: “Now more than ever seems it rich to die/To cease upon the midnight with no pain/ Whilst thou art pouring forth thy soul abroad/In such an ecstasy. Still wouldst thou sing/ And I have ears in vain /To thy high requiem become a sod.”
Yeats in his marvelous reverie, “The Song of Wander Angus” has this vision of a “little silver trout” turning into his perfect mate. “She had become a glimmering girl/ With apple blossoms in her hair/ Who called me by my name/And ran and faded on the brightening air/Though I am old with wandering Through hollow lands and hilly lands/ I will find out where she has gonel And kiss her lips and take her hands/ And walk among long dappled grass/ And pluck till Time and Times are done/ The silver apples of the moon/ The golden apples of the sun.”
Every poetry lover knows that when one is rapt in lines like that, one dwells for a little moment on a little island of eternity, “a stay against confusion.”
Now, let’s make one last visit to a sonnet of “The Bard’: “Since brass, nor stone, nor earth, nor boundless sea/ But sad mortality o’er sways their power/ How with this rage shall beauty hold a plea/ Whose action is no greater than a flower?”
“It can’t/Except this miracle have might/ That in black ink my love will still shine bright.” (Sonnet 65)
And that’s the eternal mystery of the arts. They often deal with Beauty, a citizen of the realm of the Spirit.
And as Keats so timelessly wrote, “Beauty is truth,/ Truth Beauty/ That is all we know on earth/ And all we need to know.”
This article simply took a shot at leading a few readers out of that tormented sea of murderous news of the kind we endure each day into a quiet cove where we can ship our oars and rest in perfect peace of the kind that calmed the Sea of Galilee when Jesus stilled the waves.
