Engagement: Lucke-Rosencrans

Jim and Linda Lucke of Wolverton, Minnesota, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kaela Lucke, to Jonathan Rosencrans, son of Brian and Lynn Rosencrans of Powers Lake, North Dakota.

Jonathan and Kaela are both atmospheric scientists and graduates of the University of North Dakota (UND).

Jonathan works at the North Dakota Agriculture Weather Network (NDAWN).

Kaela works at NASA GISS with the Agriculture Climate Impacts Team and is finishing her masters at UND.

A rustic barn wedding is planned for September in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.

