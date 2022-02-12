Engstrom was lover of nature, supporter of the arts in community

We are sorry about the passing of Bob Engstrom, a long-time neighbor of Chahinkapa Park.
Like many children of the 1960s and 70s, we often hear that they grew up in Chahinkapa Park. Their favorite character was Park Superintendent Wendell Langendorfer.
Who could not like Wendell? He shoveled snow by hand for skating ice, kept the swim pool water chlorinated, brought a Bobcat to NDSSS homecoming parades, managed a wooden ski jump, put old machinery in the playground for toys, beat all the kids in ping pong at the warming house and grilled the best chicken in the world with his “Wendell’s Salt.”
More than once, Wendell told me you were a “zero” if you did not come to the warming house with practically every kid in town.
Bob Engstrom was definitely not one of those “zeros.” He was adventuresome, a skydiver.
Bob loved the birds and critters of Chahinkapa Park throughout his life. Exploring as a curious child, meeting friends as a teen, listening to Music in the Park as an adult and photographing wildlife and nature as an elder were all part of his repertoire.
Bob took some incredible bird and animal pictures that typically only happen when you invest time outdoors. For those who are patient, outdoorsmen become part of the environment when they invest the time. Wildlife accepts you. His photos were so good that we once exhibited them in the Wahpeton Community Center art room.
Bob studied wildlife and knew their habits. He had a few favorite critters, who will also miss Bob, an “artist with lens.”
Muskrats sometimes inhabit the ponds. They are a shoeshine brown furbearer that dig tunnels into the high side bank close to Bob’s one-time home. Their long, vertically flattened tail serves as a rudder, creating a “V” wave in the water.
Belted kingfishers are bluish colored and their spiked crowns make them look like “bad hair days.” They have long bills that spike small fish and invertebrates when they dive headfirst from their free falling flight. Bob saw them often flying above the one-way road bridge.
Raccoons are opportunistic and will raid garbage cans. They forage at night along the ponds and are well taught by their mothers to wash food. Raccoons are black-masked and ring-tailed furbearers.
Pileated woodpeckers love hammering away on the aging forest, especially on the park island where Bob spent much of his time. They are large, crow-sized and have a stunning red crest. They announce their presence with woika-woika-woika calls.
Wood ducks, North America’s most colorful waterfowl, bless us spring, summer and fall along the Chahinkapa Park ponds. Bob photographed ducklings, fledglings and adults with purple, chestnut, gold and green beauty.
Bob was pleased in recent years that hooded mergansers were using hollow tree cavities for their nests and stayed all summer with us. Handsome males have black heads with pure white crests and long, black-and-white back plumage. Pictures need to be taken quickly as they often dive for food snatched with their tooth-like serrated bills.
Bob loved music, like all in the Engstrom family, and especially enjoyed listening to brother Dave and all his musical friends at the Band Shelter. They performed for ‘Music in the Park’ but also jammed away at times, just meeting at Chahinkapa Park. He made sure a wonderful memorial bench for Dave was placed in the audience area so others could sit comfortably listening to park tunes. Bob was an instrumental member of the Headwaters Music Festival started by Dave. He was a writer who got things done.
The Band Shelter needs renovation or replacement to be a high quality outdoor music amphitheatre for Chahinkapa Park. This was so important to Bob that he kicked off a fundraising effort with a $1,000 donation. Plans are being considered for a bandstand that will continue to be part of the history of Chahinkapa Park and Wahpeton.
Be like Bob and all his critter friends. Grow up in Chahinkapa Park.
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
