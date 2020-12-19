One Book/One Minnesota recently featured Louise Erdrich, famed Wahpeton author of 17 novels to talk about one of her bestsellers, “The Plague of Doves.”
Humanities North Dakota does a wonderful job bringing writers, historians, leaders and unique people right to your home or office with Zoom, webinars and other social media, often with partnering agencies. It is an organization worth belonging to.
One Book /One Minnesota is a statewide book club that invites Minnesotans (and sometimes its North Dakota friends) of all ages to read a common book and meet virtually to visit, enjoy, reflect and discuss.
I seldom read fiction. At the present time, topics like public service, leadership, time management, running and professional success are my emphasis. It will take an Erdrich book to read fiction. It does stimulate your curiosity and you can learn from Louise’s skillful storytelling.
The title refers to doves but starts with a story about passenger pigeons. At one time, pigeons blackened the skies and then we helped make them extinct. In this story, the pigeons devoured their crops.
The New York Times called Louise out on it. They like to research and verify facts. Louise smiled and said, “Who would buy a book called ‘The Plague of Pigeons?’ It would not sell like the ‘Plague of Doves!’ ”
The unsolved murder of a farm family haunts the small, white off-reservation town of Pluto, North Dakota. Many of Erdrich’s books are based in this region. She is proud that “place” is usually North Dakota, Minnesota or Canada.
A mob takes the law into their own hands and Native Americans blamed for the crime are hung from a lone oak tree. There are stories all over the place, as Louise acknowledges, about the lives of Ojibwe living on a nearby reservation.
Some have taken refuge during COVID-19 by writing. Louise weaves ideas, stories and history so well. She admitted this was a difficult book to write and stated that history works itself out in the living. Louise spreads paperwork all over the floor to organize topics and thoughts. My like habit immediately has credibility!
Louise is proud of her Wahpeton-Breckenridge background and family. She often credits mother Rita and father Ralph. Sister Heid is a poet and Lise, Wahpeton’s premiere grant-writer, writes so well she convinces people to give us money! The Erdrichs laugh a lot and make fun of themselves. It is good not to take yourself too seriously.
The character she enjoyed writing about most was Mooshan, her grandfather. I wonder if Mooshan represents much about her grandfather, who was Ojibewe.
Louise mentions pushing fingers through scraggly hair. It reminds me of her father – Ralph, who has the same habit.
There is much to learn carefully listening to Louise who has many sage thoughts. Like what we see in the past happens at the present. Painful parts of your life don’t go away. Admit mistakes and your flaws. Few men know how to become old. Practice clean habits. Prepare yourself each day. Leave the door open to let things in.
Louise advises that music feels itself and is learned from the wind, birds and outdoors. Life is made up of unexpected things. There is life in what appears lifeless. Stories come from different directions.
She is skilled to write a complicated, not tangled book. Humor is used in delightfully subtle ways. A friend tells her it must be unique living in her head.
Louise, one of our country’s esteemed writers, has stacks of rejection letters. It shows all of us not to give up.
Bound by love and torn by history, the collective stories of “The Plague of Doves” come together in a wrenching truth that is revealed in the novel’s final pages.
Wahpeton is fortunate to benefit from the Erdrich family. On this night, one of our city’s daughters wows a Minnesota crowd.
