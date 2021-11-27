The tradition of deer hunting remains strong in North Dakota. It still causes enough excitement to have a restless night before the first day of your hunting season.
Many things are given up in the parks-recreation profession but one that’s not is walking around the prairie pothole area in Sargent County for a whitetail deer every fall.
The Rutland sunrise is 7:36 a.m. and legal shooting is a half hour earlier at 7:06 a.m. This elder needs sunlight to see his targets.
The Tewaukon Refuge area is a destination. Most of it probably looks the same as a couple hundred years ago. The ebb and flow of wet seasons and drought do different things to the landscape and I look forward to each year’s unique natural diversity. Plants are opportunistic.
Thirty-degree temperatures make it a comfortable morning for walking after stepping outside, parked along a dirt trail with gouged tire tracks. The full moon drifted away. A great horned owl, a longtime friend, hoots welcome from a nearby honeylocust and cedar shelterbelt.
It is a mostly clear day with wisps of faint blue clouds to the south. The curious child in me appreciates the beauty of different shaped and colored clouds in the skies. There is a light northwest breeze. I prefer windy days. Stalking is much easier going against a strong wind.
I hunt alone and it is quiet. There are patches of soft, melting snow on the ground. The prairie pothole region has a hilly, rolling terrain. Slender red stems of small prairie roses jut out of the ground. Bright green grasses are immersed with dying vegetation. Rock piles are here and there.
Sloughs are mostly ice covered and wind shimmers in open water stretches. In dry years, they are filled with weeds that have long seed head spikes.
The northern flight of the Central Flyway blesses me with the sounds of snow geese who chatter shrill, continuous “houk houk” and the yelping and cackling of lesser Canada geese. Giant Canada geese and their basal honks are still common.
Electric fences remain on the perimeters of summer livestock pastures. Cattle grazed some of the overgrown prairie of years past. Wildlife biologists are trying to emulate bison from our history. Grazing stimulates the growth of grasses and provides space for herbs and wildflowers. High sweet clover still dots the landscape.
I am fortunate that Chronic Wasting Disease remains a problem in other North Dakota deer hunting units. Like outdoor writer Doug Leier recently highlighted, some of us are locavores who relish eating home grown garden vegetables, foraging fruits and harvesting grass fed deer for tasty venison. Family members love smoked venison brats on the grill with asparagus spears and ring sausage accompanied by sweet corn so it provides incentive to be successful.
No vehicles are allowed within refuge hunting grounds and a solo hunter is accompanied by flushing ring-necked pheasants in the cattails, dark-eyed juncos on the fringes and large flocks of northern mallards with bright green heads and double curl tail feathers circling above.
A faithful .7 MM rifle with only three bullets needs to work because putting the purchase of another box of shells towards late fall is not a good idea in this age of empty ammunition shelves. The good part of a limited arsenal is that you are committed to take a good shot when you need to be certain of hitting your target.
A couple deer spooked by gun fire on private land a couple miles away run by with flashing white tails. A nice 4X4 antlered buck peers safely at me from the prairie. I apply for a doe tag in Unit 2G2 to practically guarantee a license for the opportunity to hunt on land that a famed Native American – “Te Wau Kon” or “Son of Heaven” knew was a special place on Earth.
There are badger holes so one needs to be careful to walk and run another day. Leafless box elder grow along a creek. Cattails are tawny colored with a few brown seed pods. It is challenging to walk in their thick understory but often this is where the deer are.
Ten deer are seen before harvesting one. It is quickly field dressed and pulled on soft needle, Indian and switch grasses to a vehicle a mile away. Breathing fresh air gives you much energy.
Every day outdoors is a blessing. I am grateful to the wildlife for sharing a half day with them in their homes. Sportsmen, outdoorsmen and hunters understand our great fortune.
Wayne Beyer is director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
