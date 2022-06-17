Hey dad, I haven’t shaved in over a month and when I look in the mirror, I see your face. I’m not sure if it’s the few wispy white hairs in my “mustache” you used to tell me that you had in your 20s — or maybe it’s my resting face that resembles yours, almost if we were mad at something. I used to dislike when people said we looked similar, but now I’m thankful for it because I’m reminded how lucky I am to have you as a father.
A simple Google search says a father is the male parent of a child. I guess that doesn’t really elaborate much. Does that make me a father because I have three loving cat children? To know what a father is, you have to look at the qualities a father has.
According to Ask Men, a good father is open-minded, accepting, supportive and loyal. He serves as a teacher and a challenger to his child.
With Father’s Day coming up Sunday, June 19, I’m thinking about my dad and the qualities that make him such a great father. I’m thinking about how he drove 25 hours with a horse trailer full of my belongings to move me from Washington to North Dakota, or how he bought a newspaper subscription for an area that doesn’t involve him just to read my writing. I think of the man who taught me to be a hard worker, but forgot to teach me not to complain so much.
I often wonder how he feels about me since we’re nothing alike. I’ve never played football or liked hunting, and I watched my sister follow in the steps I’m sure he wishes his first-born son would have followed. Although, according to Ask Men, a good father will accept that their children aren’t like them.
That’s what he did. When I decided I was into baseball, my dad learned how to be an umpire and when I was into fishing instead of hunting, he took me out on the river when he could. I remember when I brought home my husband for the first time, I thought he would never look at me the same, but instead, he assured me of his love because I was lucky enough to be born with a great father.
I look forward to Father’s Day to express gratitude to the man who helped me become who I am today because if I had a different father — who knows where I would be at the moment.
A lot of LGBTQ+ folks don’t get to have the same relationships with their fathers that I have. Before I was in college, I learned about a case of a father killing his son because he was gay. It terrified me because it wasn’t the first case of the sort I had heard of. How could someone do that to their own child and still call themself a father?
I look forward to Father’s Day because I didn’t have to share these fears other gay youth had or will continure to have. A good father is open-minded and supportive and when I look back I see those qualities in my dad, no matter how many times we would argue.
Another great quality for fathers — calling their sons to debate for two hours in Portland rush hour traffic because it’s fun. I’m thankful to celebrate this day, by a phone call and a hurried “I forgot to send a card” with his response always being “you don’t have to send me anything.”
I believe fathers have one of the most important, unpaid jobs in the world. Helping raise the next generation to embody those same great qualities, is also no easy task. With one last quick Google search, a report from Insider lists 16 different things fathers should know (way more than the lists I was looking at before going into journalism.)
Thank you to my dad, who I probably wouldn’t be writing this without, and thank you to all the fathers in the Twin Towns area for the work you do. In the time I have been here almost all the men I have spoken with value their family completely, and it warms my heart to see children given the love they deserve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.