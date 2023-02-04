Most of us, if we live long enough, will likely be faced with some of the failures, the poet Yeats wrote about in the poem bearing the title quoted above. Truly, the golden years of retirement, so hyped by optimists and insurance salesmen, may not be the bed of roses promised.

Thankfully, I’ve been blessed with over 20 years of relatively blissful retirement. But now, into the “end game,” the world has grown much darker than before. Here are a few pitfalls that could smudge your happily ever after.



