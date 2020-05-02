Much of the literature I used to teach featured the heroes dealing with real or imagined fears. Poe, from whom I stole my title, was a master at creating horrifying misadventures. Read “The Mask of the Red Death” which has real parallels with today’s invasion of the virus catchers. And the bard’s famous “Tragedy of Macbeth” presents perhaps the quintessential horror show of all time. Macbeth conquered his fear by “wading” into it until he had “almost forgot the taste of fear.”
So, knowing what a devastating havoc cowering in fear can create, I’d like to offer up a few cures for the disease of fear which I have extracted from songs I used to hear when I was growing up back in the “old” days: Walt Disney gave us “Whenever I feel afraid/I lift my head up high/And whistle a happy tune/So no one will believe I’m afraid.” That was either Jiminy Cricket or Johnny Appleseed. (I’m not online and my cellphone is primitive so I’m operating pretty much from memory, so please forgive an occasional miss-quote, or is that mister?)
I also think of Rosemary Clooney, (George’s aunt’s) remedy for fear: “When I’m worried/And I can’t sleep/I count my blessings/Instead of sheep/And I go to sleep/Counting my blessings.”
And then there’s “Powder your face with sunshine/Put on a great big smile/Wake up the world with laughter/Folks will be laughing with you/In a little while/Powder your face with sunshine/Gloom never was in style/The future’s brighter/When things are lighter/Smile, Smile, Smile,” (You must remember the great Al Jolson) all his stuff is so upbeat!
And, if you feel like traveling, “Get your hat and get your coat/Leave your worries on the door-step/Just direct your feet/To the sunny side of the street.” “If I never had a dime/I’d be rich a Rockefeller/Roses at my feet/On the sunny side of the street.” Jimmy Durante’s version is my favorite.
There’s also, from way back there, “When you’re smiling/When you’re smiling/The whole world smiles with you/When you laughing/When you’re laughing/The sun comes shining through/Cause when you’re frowning/You bring on the rain/So keep on smiling/Be happy again/Keep on smiling. Cause when you’re smiling/The whole world smiles with you.” Except; perhaps at Walmart—“Who was that masked man? I wanted to thank him.” As long as we’re keeping our distance, we may as well smile. These days only one out of ten smiles back. The fear is getting almost tangible in some places. And that means the demonic spirit of fear is winning the battle.
So the advice above is not just wistful nostalgia; happy songs are a real escape from today’s terror attack. You can help by praying for, not attacking the people in charge who are trying to lead us out of the trouble. “The accuser, Satan, revels in seeing us magnifying the problem by talking fear.
Talk Faith, Hope, and Love. The clouds will depart and sings Little Orphan Annie, “the sun will come out tomorrow.” Thomas Hardy described perfectly those who live in doubt, in his poem “Wessex Heights:”
“They sit about at places/And say harsh heavy things/Men with a wintery sneer/And women with tart disparaging’s.”
None of us want to join the crowd—they sound too much like a lot of the whiny scribes whose columns I usually skip. You know the ones I mean: they usually feature a picture of a guy with a suspicious glower pasted on his face which seems to tacitly say, “I’ve been watching you, and I know every dastardly sin you’ve ever perped.” That’s usually followed by a parade of clichéd talking points floating in a swamp of ad homonyms, red herrings, and insinuations. Just the sort of tripe too many politicians love to wallow in — if you can’t debate the message, let’s at least completely assassinate the character of the man.
I think the voting public is pretty fed up with politicizers. (That’s a Bill Clinton euphemism for liars) That’s why they elected a business man to lead the country over a career politician, and I think our governor is doing very well also. He’s another guy that hasn’t perfected the art of “the fiend that lies like truth.” He speaks from the heart.
But, as I was going to say “when truth broke in with all it’s matter-of-factness” about politics: we can do ourselves a world of good if we “put on a happy face” and with mother Maybelle Carter, “Look on the sunny side of life.” Some of that “old time” and bluegrass music isn’t always “high and lonesome”— Still love ya, Bill Monroe.
