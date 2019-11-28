Deer hunting is a fall tradition embedded in one’s culture. There is a reason we often refer to the Friday deer hunting opener as a state holiday. We all make sacrifices but giving up deer hunting ain’t going to happen.
My preferred method is silent hunting, slowly walking the prairie, sloughs and occasional woods in the Prairie Pothole Region. Today there is nary another hunter and meandering trails made by deer are welcomed.
Hunting is good training for running as you land softly on the balls of your feet to be quiet. Whitetail deer are very wary critters who depend on powerful hearing for survival.
The day starts with an incredible sequence. Not long after leaving the vehicle, a very small deer notices me about 150 yards away. When you freeze, deer will sometimes lose their wariness.
Though the fawn lifted its white tail high, it nonetheless wanted to check me out and walked within 30 feet. Trying to not even blink, it was amazing to see the high-stepping prance, nose whiffs of air trying to detect a predator and its calculated route.
Every year the habitat is different. This fall, after record-breaking rainfall in September and October, the water overfills sloughs into the surrounding grass buffers. A thin layer of ice crunches and breaks from many steps.
The deer population is very healthy. Three nice bucks, all four-pointers run through the prairie at a power gait and it only takes seconds for them to reach safer habitat.
The prairie grass is high, some of it seven feet. There are a handful of deer observed in the grasses as their ears can be made out, but uncertain whether they are bucks and does. A hunter always needs to be completely certain of their target and my tag is for a doe.
The grasses were gold and bent with the wind. Good cover is walked against the wind. A prairie mosaic included cocoa-colored weed patches. The weed seeds are hitchhikers, just waiting for victims who will carry them away and accidentally plant them elsewhere. Milkweed pods have cottony seeds, awaiting breezes to transplant them.
There are stately cottonwoods, some with a few dead branches. Large trees break up the flat continuity of the prairie. Some woods have cedar trees and cones are somehow moved around so a few green trees dot the surrounding area.
In the woods, moss and lichens attach to tree bark. Plenty of dead branches trimmed by nature lay on the ground. There are saplings ravaged by a buck’s antlers and scrapes where they’ve pawed out a depression.
There are occasional farm trucks whining on the highways but one mostly hears wind blowing around in your ears and the soft sounds of waving grasses. The near silence is priceless and contemplative.
Flocks of gray slate colored juncos fly ahead. They are harbingers of winter. A familiar barred owl, a friend for several years silently cruises by. A coyote slinks away after being flushed.
The air is cool and fresh. It feels good to deeply inhale it through your nose to your lungs and exhale through the mouth, like yoga or running.
There are mostly blue skies with some eyelash clouds preceding gray cloud cover to the northwest. November is our most cloudy month and doesn’t want to disappoint.
A deer is harvested after less than a couple hours. Amazing how something you can look forward to so for long quickly ends but there are family plans. Our family loves venison sausage with sweet corn and potatoes or grilled brats and we will enjoy outdoor delicacies from the land for another year.
Time on the Dakota prairie — a priceless tradition.
