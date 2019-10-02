Fall Harvest
Courtesy Josh Stach

Fall means farmers are in the fields, harvesting their crops. Pictured, Josh Stach sent us this photo while farming for Jay and Jim Miller in a field in Tintah, Minnesota, recently, where a cloud formation looked like a dinosaur. Share your photos from this fall’s harvest with us for a chance to featured in print.

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

