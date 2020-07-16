FARGO — With the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic keeping more Americans at home, the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is embracing the new normal and moving its iconic Fargo Heart Walk online.
The Fargo Heart Walk is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.
“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” American Heart Association Heart Walk Director Jessica Lundgren said. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”
On Thursday, Aug. 13, Fargo area Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood starting at 5 p.m.
Here are a few fun activities to consider choosing from:
• Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).
• Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.
• Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.
• Create an at home circuit workout.
To register, visit www.FargoHeartWalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media.
On the day of, everyone is encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirt and post pictures and videos to document your activity using #FargoHeartWalk.
The Fargo Heart Walk is sponsored by Sanford Health. The funds raised from the Fargo Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www.FargoHeartWalk.org to learn more.
