Harvest season has started and farmers are busy in the fields. Pictured, Joe Schreiner, Wahpeton, shared these photos of combines harvesting the fields at his friend and farm partner Ray Johnson’s land northeast of Moorhead, Minnesota. The aerial shots were taken with a drone.

Submit your farming photos for a chance to see them in print.

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

