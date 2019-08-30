Harvest season has started and farmers are busy in the fields. Pictured, Joe Schreiner, Wahpeton, shared these photos of combines harvesting the fields at his friend and farm partner Ray Johnson’s land northeast of Moorhead, Minnesota. The aerial shots were taken with a drone.
Submit your farming photos for a chance to see them in print.
• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com
• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.