FCCU to hold fundraisers for Jessy’s Toy Box

During each quarter of 2019, First Community Credit Union (FCCU) will hold fundraisers for different worthy organizations. The charities are voted on by employees. FCCU will hold various events and fundraisers to support the quarterly charities in their own unique way.
The third quarter fundraising organization, as chosen by FCCU staff, is Jessy’s Toy Box, a new charity that FCCU is excited to support. This local non-profit was started by James ‘Jessy’ Haberman in 2015. Jessy was born in 2009 with a rare syndrome and received infusions at the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center. After receiving a toy as a gift at one of these sessions it became Jessy’s dream to continue the gift of giving and that every child receives a gift during their hospital stay and ‘Jessy’s Toy Box’ was started.
Before Jessy passed away in 2018, his parents promised to continue Jessy’s dream and his mission, so that every child in the hospital may receive a toy.
What begin with one van load at Christmas time has now grown to cover four states with multiple drop locations.
To support Jessy’s Toy Box, FCCU will be holding a toy drive July 1 through Sept. 30, with all branches available as a drop site for members and the public. Posters have been sent to all branches and larger branches also received wooden toy boxes from Jessy’s Toy Box to help with collection.
All donations will be distributed to kids from 0-18 years old at local children’s hospitals and infusion centers. Ideas for giving include: new toys, board games and books; blankets and slippers; art, jewelry, nail and craft kits; gift cards such as iTunes, Amazon, Xbox, PlayStation, Barnes and Noble; and cash donations to be used for movie tickets or area activities.
More information about Jessy’s Toy Box can be found on Facebook or at jessystoybox.com/
During its 80-year history, First Community Credit Union has grown to be North Dakota’s largest Credit Union. As a credit union, FCCU is owned by its members. This is different than other financial institutions which are owned by a select group of stockholders. The Credit Union’s profits are returned to the members in the form of better services, accounts, and favorable rates on savings and loans.
