Field Day for St. John's

Kelly McNary instructs students on how the activities will work.

St. John’s School, Wahpeton, held the annual Field Day Wednesday, May 17 at Jim Sturdevant Field in Chahinkapa Park. Let’s see what kind of fun the students and staff got up to.

Field Day for St. John's

Lyara Pausch and Pyper Puchalski compete in a water passing relay game.
Field Day for St. John's

Students and staff competed in a various tug of war games throughout the day.
Field Day for St. John's

Fourth graders Grayson Schmit, Jaeger Miller, Hayden Spellerberg, Nazareth Thomas-Lain, Max Reinke and Jameson Miller run for the finish line in the 50-yard dash.


Tags