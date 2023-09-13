Fire and Iron donates $1,500 to Humane Society

Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties Manager Bridgette Holkup and Dexter the dog accepted a check from members of the Fire and Iron No. 126 Motorcycle Club. Back, from left, are Jared 'Butt Hurt' Larson, Vice President Brent 'Deuar' Finnie, President Terje 'Ganz' Heggem, Secretary-Treasurer Jeremy 'Pound Town' Wallender and Jeremy 'Hickory' Heiland. Front, from left, are Ross 'ZWipt' Geesey and Gary 'Fleslight' Althoff.
The afternoon of Friday, Sept. 8, was exciting for Dexter, one of our shelter dogs.
Dexter was the star of the show when he received the $1,500 check from members of the Fire and Iron No. 126 Motorcycle Club. The motorcycle club recently took a “dog leg” journey, starting from our shelter in Wahpeton before traveling the valley and ending at a local bar.
After that recent wonderful day, it was great fun when we received our lovely surprise award. Brigette Holkup, our shelter manager, received the check.
With our paws together, we’re celebrating and thanking the riders for bringing in the money. We will use it wisely.
More exciting things are taking place at the shelter. We have partnered with Tractor Supply Co. in Wahpeton. In the animal and pet section, we’ve put up a list of items needed at the shelter.
All you need to do is buy the stuff, but tell the cashier it is for the Humane Society. They will keep it in the back for us to come and pick it up. It saves you a trip to drop off the items, although the public is always welcome to come and visit our shelter. This system with Tractor Supply has been working, with much positive feedback coming from the donors. We thank you for your support.
Anyone interested in visiting, volunteering or working for the shelter can contact Brigette at 701-672-1676. People who visit can see all of our pets available for adoption. Visiting hours are usually 1-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Volunteers are needed. Brigette will gladly accept your help. It is fun to help out, knowing that you are helping not only animals, but Brigette. She has been on her own for a while, so if you want to work, that is also available. Contact Brigette to learn more.
Once again, thanks to our wonderful, loving community for all the support, money, goods and adoption of our adorable furry friends.