Fire and Iron donates $1,500 to Humane Society

Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties Manager Bridgette Holkup and Dexter the dog accepted a check from members of the Fire and Iron No. 126 Motorcycle Club. Back, from left, are Jared 'Butt Hurt' Larson, Vice President Brent 'Deuar' Finnie, President Terje 'Ganz' Heggem, Secretary-Treasurer Jeremy 'Pound Town' Wallender and Jeremy 'Hickory' Heiland. Front, from left, are Ross 'ZWipt' Geesey and Gary 'Fleslight' Althoff.

 Photos Submitted

The afternoon of Friday, Sept. 8, was exciting for Dexter, one of our shelter dogs.

Dexter was the star of the show when he received the $1,500 check from members of the Fire and Iron No. 126 Motorcycle Club. The motorcycle club recently took a “dog leg” journey, starting from our shelter in Wahpeton before traveling the valley and ending at a local bar.

The 'dog leg' journey.
Paytin, a Humane Society friend, is seen with Tocho, Rocho and Poncho.