WAHPETON — First Community Credit Union has recently promoted Hayley Grumbles to Member Relations Specialist. She will be located at the Wahpeton branch at 1601 Wheatland Road.
As a Member Relations Specialist, she will be responsible for resolving member inquiries regarding accounts, service requests, operational-related matters and credit union products and services.
Grumbles, originally from Breckenridge, Minnesota, joined FCCU as a Member Service Representative in 2019. “I am looking forward to my new position with FCCU because it will be a fast paced environment and it will open up new possibilities for the credit union,” Grumbles said.
During its 82-year history, First Community Credit Union has grown to be North Dakota’s largest credit union with 28 branch locations in 23 communities. As a credit union, FCCU is owned by its members. This is different than other financial institutions which are owned by a select group of stockholders. The credit union’s profits are returned to the members in the form of better services, accounts, and favorable rates on savings and loans.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.