WAHPETON — First Community Credit Union has recently promoted Hayley Grumbles to Member Relations Specialist. She will be located at the Wahpeton branch at 1601 Wheatland Road.

As a Member Relations Specialist, she will be responsible for resolving member inquiries regarding accounts, service requests, operational-related matters and credit union products and services.

Grumbles, originally from Breckenridge, Minnesota, joined FCCU as a Member Service Representative in 2019. “I am looking forward to my new position with FCCU because it will be a fast paced environment and it will open up new possibilities for the credit union,” Grumbles said.

During its 82-year history, First Community Credit Union has grown to be North Dakota’s largest credit union with 28 branch locations in 23 communities. As a credit union, FCCU is owned by its members. This is different than other financial institutions which are owned by a select group of stockholders. The credit union’s profits are returned to the members in the form of better services, accounts, and favorable rates on savings and loans.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Tags

Load comments