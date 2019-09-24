There were other memorable Native Americans in my classes worthy of mention. A few weeks ago I ran into Cheryl Holding Eagle at Beyond Chinese restaurant. She was there with her little nephew, Demetrius – Little Tree – as he is called by family, and I was told he liked to fish. I found that well worth knowing because I feel very strongly that kids need to make contact with the beauty and exciting adventures just waiting for them out in nature, especially along its rivers and lakes.
I’d developed the habit of buying more fishing tackle every spring to get set for the great year coming up and so have amassed quite a man cave full of fishing stuff, so I gave a batch to Little Tree hoping it will lure him away from that artificial maze of the internet to the true magic waiting for him even right here along our three rivers. Cheryl teaches at Circle of Nations also, and the kids there are blessed to have such a dedicated teacher.
I have even a deeper connection with Circle of Nations. When my father passed away back in the ‘80s I found among his documents that he had been a supporter of St. Labre Indian School near Hardin, Montana. So, in his honor, I decided to become a monthly supporter too, and by some strange osmosis also became a supporter of St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain, South Dakota,
The monthly newsletters are very eye-opening as to the needs of the kids who go there. Many are from abusive situations and hardships of all kinds. Growing up on a reservation can be very difficult. Those kids truly need all the help they can get.
Many rewards flow from supporting such schools. Every year we receive address tags, greeting cards, dream catchers and even blankets sent to us in gratitude. But the real reward lies in the knowledge that some of those kids are going to escape the poverty of the reservation.
Also among the older-than-average students I remember was a genuine character by the name of Lathan West. He once worked at Brown’s Reliable Dry Cleaners, but when the fumes started getting to him he became the custodian at the Blikre Athletic Center and his wife became the house mother for one of the girl’s dorms. Lathan was a real Pied Piper with his mandolin. He hailed from Dunn, North Carolina and grew up among the “pickin’ and grinnin” bluegrass folks of that area.
Lathan had a legendary upbringing. According to one of his cousins, he used to race the school bus the five miles from the school to his home farm in the backwoods. A kid on the bus would say, “There goes Lathan; he’s going to beat us again.” And they say he used to be able to run down cottontail rabbits. Later he was part of the third army that followed Patton across Europe in WWII. And, hunting with him, I never saw him miss a bird.
I first met Lathan as I was dropping off some dry cleaning at Brown’s. This 60-ish white-haired guy with a million-dollar smile sized me up and said, “Say, do you fish? Come on in the back; I want to show you something.” Well, he had a table back there covered with fishing spoons that he was re-painting and a gun stock he was refinishing.
“I’m heading down to Big Stone after work. With this hot south wind, the big pike should be in the cold spring that empties into Hartford Beach. You want to come along?” He didn’t know he was talking to a fishing addict. “Do I ever,” I said. And by 4:30 of that hot September afternoon we were “flying” the 73 miles south to Hartford Beach. Yes, we caught, casting from shore, a bunch of fish — three big pike over eight pounds and a big pile of white bass that just happened to put on a feeding frenzy out where we were casting.
Then came the big break. “There’s a place for sale just up the hill from mine.” And we bought it and became Hartford Beach resident’s summers for the next 30 years. There was a bunch of other musicians living at Harford and Lathan would get us all together to “make music.” And if his wife, Esther, was gone to Milbrank for church meetings, out of his guitar case might come to his hidden bottle of Jim Beam. The Orange Blossom Special never sounded so good as when Lathan had us all together in the moonshine making music.
Summer evenings we’d all sometimes hit a bar in Esther’s hometown, Carona, S.D. — mainly just to make music. And ever so often, out of my night class window back at “Science,” I would hear that tinkling mandolin, Lathan’s “Heeee, heee, heee!” crow and the co-eds laughing as they followed Lathan out of sight. When Juice Newton brought her show to Science, she hung out with Lathan between the acts. Each appreciated the other’s musical talents, and Lathan even supplied her with a guitar string when hers broke.
Well Lathan loved that old hymn, “I’ll Fly Away,” and that’s just what he’s done — he’s joined the bluegrass “choir invisible” up in the high country where the streams run clearer than crystal and the air “smells wooingly” with the matchless scent of alpine flowers. All the fishing there is catch-and-release and those over-the-rainbow golden trout run smart and strong.
Soon after Lathan passed, we sold our place at Hartford Beach. With Lathan gone, my big old “Mudfunk” John boat had lost its guide and much of Hartford Beach, its charm. I’ll write of other remarkable students of mine another time.
