Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry was searching for new buildings in the Twin Towns area. They wanted to expand their space so they had enough room to host all of their services.
“We were looking for a building we could purchase and then COVID hit,” Laurie Drewlow, food pantry board member, said. “It all came to a screeching halt.”
The pantry, which has served the towns and rural areas throughout Wilkin and Richland Counties for almost 40 years was stuck. The pandemic had ruined their plans to move to a building with more space, but it also lowered the number of people coming in to use the service.
As we close in on the two and a half year mark in the pandemic, things for the pantry are back to what they were before the pandemic, and more. Drewlow said the week of July 4-10, they served over 100 people, which is huge for them.
Operating four days a week, the food pantry served close to 500 clients a month in 2021. They also have a mobile food pantry unit run by volunteers in the outskirts of each county; Rothsay, Minnesota in Wilkin, and Fairmount and Lidgerwood, North Dakota in Richland.
Currently, the pantry has about an 18 foot by 20 foot storage area for all their extra products. This warehouse space is too small for the amount of food the pantry would like to keep stocked.
“In the past we have had to turn down bulk orders from the Great Plains Food Bank because we didn’t have enough space,” Drewlow said.
The proposed expansion will be 80 feet by 40 feet, added onto the back of their main building. Construction will take place after the demolition of the current storage building that is unsuitable for any of the pantry’s needs.
After a roof repair the current food pantry space will be turned into a warehouse to store food, especially bulk foods and produce. The first 40 square feet of the expansion will be considered the new grocery store for the pantry’s clients. The other 40 square feet will be used as a multi-purpose area, hopefully containing a kitchen, room for the student backpack program and a secure office space.
“We don’t currently have an office space that’s secure for us to keep our documents,” Drewlow said. “Our backpack program is currently in another location where it will probably stay until the 2023-24 school year.”
That being said, this project will not become reality without the help of the community, Drewlow said. The pantry needs to raise $150,000 in additional funds for the project to begin.
Comstock is the contractor for the project and according to Drewlow, once the funds are secured and the company can start building, it should only take six to nine months to complete. If everything goes perfectly, she hopes it will be finished by next spring.
“This project will make our space better all around for everyone,” Drewlow said. “People have been supportive of our fundraising so far and we hope the rest of the community will come out.”
Folks can donate to the building project on their Facebook page or by sending their donation to the food pantry at 699 8th Ave. S. Wahpeton.
