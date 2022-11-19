Running the right way is a good investment to staying healthy and avoiding injuries.
At a family gathering, I mentioned reading lots of running books to become better. A relative commented, “Don’t you just have to put one foot in front of the other?”
Well, for 17,000 miles, that’s what I thought.
An excellent running book, “CHI Running” by Danny Dreyer, and continual tips from Runner’s World Magazine, marathon handbooks, e-newsletters and numerous other sources prompted a personal change. Athletes, no matter how well the past has gone, need to continue learning, changing and improving.
Properly run footsteps are crucial. Consider that around 1,500 footsteps will be run in a mile. Doing it wrong every step takes a toll on your legs.
Strike midfoot. Heel striking puts too much stress on your legs. Check out the bottoms of your shoes to see if the back is worn, like mine. The brakes are being applied every step. Injuries are higher for rearfoot strikers.
Footsteps should be quiet. Many years of hunting and stalking wildlife have helped train silence. They should peel from the ground like a banana. Loud footsteps mean heavy feet that is grueling for long distances.
Take short quick steps. It is more challenging for us with long legs.
Footprints should be straight ahead. Check them out in the snow. Serpentines would be jealous of my former “S” route.
Maintain good posture (not only when running, but in everything you do, especially desk work). The neck, shoulders, hips and ankles should form a column with your upper body ahead of the feet. A slight forward lean uses gravity to the runner’s advantage.
Lengthen the back of your neck, drop your chin and keep your shoulders low. Breathe in through the nose for better oxygen intake. Exhale through the mouth.
Arm swing should support your forward movement. Bend your elbows 90 degrees and pretend to elbow somebody in back of you. Hands should be above the waistline, almost brush your side and never cross in front of your belly.
Bend your knees. Heels are up and toes down.
Everything should move forward in unison, not side-to-side. That is wasted energy.
Eyes should be focused 20 feet ahead. You run where you look.
Relax and soften your joints. Let arms hang loose for a few strides if that’s what it takes.
Your hands should be slightly open. Don’t clench your fists. Pretend you are holding beautiful Monarch butterflies that you don’t want to hurt.
Smile at everybody you meet, even cranky people who will not respond. Sometimes a person needs solo time. Maybe not all the time, though.
If you are able to run, you should be grateful. Health can change in a New York second with accidents or the latest medical examination.
All of these running tips do the same great things for walking. Make them a habit.
It takes time for muscles to adapt to different movement so be patient. This is a self-lecture, too. Race times may be slower right away.
There is a right way and a wrong way to do everything. For the sake of your body, run the right way.
Wayne Beyer is the retired Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director.