Two of the most powerful scenes in all Shakespeare involve forgiveness. The first is that moving scene in act V of “King Lear” where Lear begs forgiveness from his faithful daughter, Cordelia, whom he had wrongly banished: “Your sisters; as I now remember have done us wrong. You have some cause to hate me, they have none.” And Cordelia’s answer is total grace, total forgiveness: “No cause; no cause.”
And that sublime statement of forgiveness sets in motion the restoration of the demented king and hope that somehow his fractured kingdom can be restored.
The other memorable scene of forgiveness is in act V of “Hamlet,” where the dying Laertes addresses the dying Hamlet: “Exchange forgiveness with me noble Hamlet. Mine and my father’s death come not upon thee, nor thine on me.” And Hamlet answers, ‘’Heaven make thee free of it; I die Horatio.”
Clearly forgiveness was a doctrine taken very seriously in the 16th century, and I think it should be given serious consideration in our own.
Most of us are familiar with the lines in the Lord’s Prayer, “And forgive us our trespasses even as we forgive those who trespass against us.” Jesus must have considered forgiveness pretty important to have made it part of this template for prayer that he was using to answer his disciples’ request to “teach us to pray.”
Yet, for me at least, forgiveness is one of the hardest commandments to keep, and that can be seen to be true across the whole spectrum of human interaction. Think of the feuds such as the Hatfields vs. The McCoys, or closer to home the Palestinians vs. The Israelis.
My dear, departed old buddy Warren taught me the importance of forgiveness when I had mentioned to him how hard it had been to forgive the schoolyard bully we had known back in grade school. Warren said, “I’ve gotten to know him, and he’s a hell of a nice guy.” It struck me that Warren, then a non-believer in God, had a better grip on forgiveness than I did. We were in the cemetery looking at the gravestone of our one-time abuser. But I’ve learned from such encounters that unforgiveness does way more damage to the one holding the grudge than the unforgiven person who is completely oblivious to his problem.
Perhaps the clearest lesson on forgiveness can be found in Mark 11:24 where Paul says we can speak to a mountain, commanding it to be removed, and if we have no doubt in our hearts it will be removed. Then he adds a little tag condition: “when you stand praying, forgive; for if you don’t forgive your neighbor his trespasses, neither will God forgive you yours.”
When one considers the condition of our own country right now one can easily see that seldom has there been so many factions divided by hatred and unforgiveness. The news is full of shootings, paybacks and countless cases of people offended at one another.
So the Bible message, as always, is the solution to all of our self-inflicted troubles. Finally, consider Jesus’ words from the cross as he is being treated more brutally than anyone has ever been treated: “Father, forgive them, they know not what they do.”
Few of our modern day all-knowing accusers will admit that there are dark areas in their understanding. But until the light of truth shines there, the feuds will go on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.