Fort built as 'COVID-19 fallout shelter'

Lori Sorum sent in this photo and wrote, ‘Three unique seventh grade boys from Wahpeton worked hard making themselves a fort which they called a ‘COVID-19 fallout shelter’ by the Red River. It took them two days to construct. They also picked up garbage along the river for Earth Day. The boys are Bjorn Kubela, Carson Hinsverk and Jackson DeFries. There is not a photo of the boys together with the fort because they were practicing social distancing. Unfortunately when they were there the following day, the shelter had been destroyed.’
Send in your spring photos, your outdoors photos and staying-at-home photos to editor@wahpetondailynews.com
