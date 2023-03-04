A person’s mental and physical health benefits by involvement with creative activities. Writing and poetry are easy leisure activities to help keep sharp, happy, confident and relaxed.
Free writing is an excellent way to journal feelings, thoughts and memories of a person, event or anything that will be written about. Just put your pencil to paper for a few minutes and write down anything that comes to mind about the subject. Let it all hang out. It is helpful preparation for any letter (even email), meeting, thank-you, memorial note, poem, Christmas card or even a conversation. Free writing is a favored routine for creating a newspaper column.
Release feels good. It jogs your memory. Stress is released. Creativity and inspiration are increased. There are no expectations. An uninhibited brain uncovers ideas. One thought leads to another. It combats writer’s block. Your mind actively thinks. Self-reflection is stimulated.
Poetry writing helps people learn about themselves and puts their thoughts and feelings into art form. It is especially fun to write about positive, memorable lifetime experiences.
One is never too old to start writing, a proven and personal communication tool. Writing and poetry combat mental decline. Like muscles, the brain needs exercise. Elders can stay active and productive during retirement. Putting feelings into words can be a powerful hobby and regular routine. Get even and send a poem to a grandchild who can put it on the family refrigerator under a magnet.
Writing down life’s stories will be valued and appreciated throughout the family tree. Develop the self-discipline to journal, just like other healthy habits such as exercise.
There are many forms of poetry to consider, like cinquain, a five-stanza poem with a 2-4-6-8-2 syllable sequence. Choose a subject and free-write thoughts.
A treasured personal memory is duck hunting with my daughter, Kayla. Following are some free writing notes:
4 AM wakeup. Coffee and chat on the way to Tewaukon. Hopefully first one at WPA. Carry decoys, waders, guns and shells. Hear night-time critters. Set up a dozen decoys, six on each side with a middle landing area. Crouch in the cattails. Hear ducks by wings and whistles fly over. Stunning pink and orange sunrise. Green-winged teal, mallards, gadwalls, redheads, buffleheads and shovelers. Earthy slough smell. Breezes and winds. Beauty of clouds and skies. High-flying V formations of mallards. Ducks quacking, geese honking and pheasants crowing. Cormorants and pelicans flying around. Coots and pied-billed grebes swimming in shallow water. Fall’s beautiful yellow, gold, rust and tan colors. Nature’s mosaic of wetlands, trees, grasses and plants. Deer on surrounding hillsides. Shotguns booming to start the hunting day. Ducks setting wings and zeroing in on the decoys. Farmers waking up and tractors starting in farm yards.
Time is taken to prioritize reflective thoughts and put them into lines and syllables following the cinquain recipe.
Daughter and Ducks at Dawn
Hunting,
A tradition.
Ducks, decoys, cattails, winds.
Listening, sharing, daughter time.
Love fall.
Didactic cinquain focuses on 2-4-6-8-2 word count instead of syllable count. Stanzas generally follow noun, description of noun, action, feeling or effect and synonym.
Waterfowl hunt,
A Dakota fall tradition.
Rosy sunrise, golden prairie, stagnant slough.
Decoy puddle and diving ducks, time with daughter.
Cattail conversation.
There are many other forms of poetry to consider, including haiku (5-7-5 syllable lines), tanka (5-7-5-7-7 syllable lines) and limericks (1-2-5 and 3-4 rhyming lines). Free verse with the freedom to use as many lines and stanzas as the poet wants can always be used. Or break rules with any poetry.
Free writing and poetry bring out the creative artist that is within all of us.
Wayne Beyeris the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.
