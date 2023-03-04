A person’s mental and physical health benefits by involvement with creative activities. Writing and poetry are easy leisure activities to help keep sharp, happy, confident and relaxed.

Free writing is an excellent way to journal feelings, thoughts and memories of a person, event or anything that will be written about. Just put your pencil to paper for a few minutes and write down anything that comes to mind about the subject. Let it all hang out. It is helpful preparation for any letter (even email), meeting, thank-you, memorial note, poem, Christmas card or even a conversation. Free writing is a favored routine for creating a newspaper column.



Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.

