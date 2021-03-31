Jodi Hendrickson and Kim Mann of Edward Jones conducted a Bag-a-Thon Saturday, March 27 for the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry. Hendrickson and Mann, along with their husbands, Scott and Steve, picked up groceries from their clients’ doorsteps. Along with the donations already dropped off at their office, they were able to deliver 502 pounds of various goods to the food pantry. Jodi and Kim would like to thank their clients and friends who helped make the Bag-a-Thon possible. They hope to make it an annual event.
