The Twin Towns Area is known for its history, and we’re proud to share this account of some of the earliest days. It originally ran in The Richland County Farmer-Globe, forerunner to the Daily News, in the early 1950s.
It was in this newspaper that Guy G. Divet first published the now famous “Divet Story.” This story, which was later published by the Fargo Forum in pamphlet form and distributed by the thousands engendered older similar stores, among them the following recollections of Wahpeton, Dacotah Territory, from April, 1881, to Nov. 15, 1882, written by R. D. Crawford, now of Akron, Ohio.
Mr. Crawford alludes frequently to the Divet story in this article, which Mr. Crawford says, is meant as more or less as a supplement to Mr. Divet’s memoirs. The copy will be preserved in the files of the Richland County Historical Society as well as in the files of this newspaper which are preserved at the Richland County courthouse in bound volumes as well as at the North Dakota Historical Society, Leach Library and in this office.
A. G. Divet passed away in California after his memoirs had been published and received wide acclaim. He was at one time, an attorney in Wahpeton. A close friend of the late E. D. Lum of this newspaper, he provided the writer with a copy of his early history together with permission to publish it for the readers of this newspaper. Now, Mr. Crawford provides some which will appear in this column from time to time until the complete story is published.
Some recollections of Wahpeton, Richland County, Dacotah Territory, from April 1881 to Nov. 15, 1882, were given by Robert David Crawford, who left the land and the occupation of producing food December 31, 1894, to go into industry, the motive being to find economic security. There were other considerations, however.
During the last two weeks of July 1949, the time was taken for just one more trip to visit Wahpeton and Center Township.
“We, Mrs. Crawford (Alice Ward to you old timers) and I left Akron, Ohio about 10 a.m. by bus for Detroit, Michigan, and from there across to Windsor, Ontario to go aboard the Canadian Steamship Company’s ship ‘Noronic’ for the cruise up the lakes to Duluth and return with the privilege of a 7 day stop over. This provided the opportunity for a visit with Innis Ward and family in Duluth and with my brother, Walter M. Crawford and brother-in-law Elmer D. Ward at the farms.
Conversations frequently got around to comparisons of the old days with these present times.
Both Mr. Robert Hughes and Mr. Robert Barber took me in their automobiles to see some of the old landmarks – the E. K. Morrill home where in the summer of 1881, I saw Harry Morrill working a printing press, the Jacob Bauer and the Farnsworth homes and other places. Also, out in the country with Mr. Barber to see the crops, especially the corn and alfalfa, farm production that did not exist 55 years ago when I went away.
Mr. Hughes asked me to set down my recollections of what Wahpeton was like in 1881. The period covered will be from late 1878 or early 1879 to November 15, 1882. It should not be necessary for me to go beyond that date, for there must be persons in Wahpeton and in the county who are able to do as well as I or better from then on. And besides, the Richland County Farmer Globe states it has the file of the old Gazette beginning in 1879.
It seems best to go into backgrounds a little. My father, John Mason Crawford and my mother was born in Vermont. Father was born on a farm twelve miles north of Brattleboro, near the village of Putney, mother on a farm near Irasburg in the northern part of the state. They were married in 1870 and came to Rochester, Minnesota that fall. Father first came to Rochester in September 1868.
Dr. William Mayo, “The Doctor,” was practicing there when Father arrived and was the family physician when I was born. Even at that time he gave evidence that he was a credit to the profession. Everyone will remember the scramble for birth certificates a few years ago. As a gesture, I wrote Rochester inquiring if there might be a record of my birth. Promptly an answer came back “send 50 cents and a birth certificate will be forwarded.” Probably Guy could have gotten his certificate too if he had tried. Perhaps he did, I digress to suggest ready the book, “The Doctors Mayo” by Clapesattle.
In the late summer or early fall of 1872, father took a job as manager of a lumber yard in Eyota, a village 12 miles east of Rochester and went there to live. Horton & Hamilton, owners of the yard, had a tract of fine land in northern Minnesota and had a saw mill and boom at Winona.
The country, although quite fully settled, still had problems that held over the first years of settlement. In the winter of 1877-1878, two farm families sent their children to school in the village. Luke Buck stopped coming for a time; wolves followed him one night. The two Wood boys had farther to go. They were let out early so they could get home before night fall. If any one should be interested in stories of pioneer life in southeastern Minnesota, they might like to read “Chosen Valley” by Snyder.
In 1870, the Winona and St. Peter Railroad company, now a part of the Chicago and Northwestern, built branches North to Elgin and Plainview, and South to Chatfield. Lumber yards were established in these towns which had been termed “inland villages.” The Eyota yard lost business that had been coming from these areas and the owners began to talk about having to close down, they did so about December 21, 1880.
In late 1878, father could see that it was inevitable that he was going to be out of a job. Another of the surges of migration to the unsettled country to the west had begun and the excitement was therefore considerable. Immigrant wagons came in an almost steady stream. One day in the summer of 1879, 33 “white tops” went through Eyota village going west. They had crossed the Mississippi at Winona or LaCrosse. The road is now Route No. 14. It went through Chester, Rochester, Byron, Kasson, Dodge Center, on to Owatonna and finally into South Dakota.
The first town over the line in South Dakota, as by present day road map, is Elkton. We can wonder if perhaps some of those adventurers may have turned northwest into what is now North Dakota. Quite often there were two or three families traveling together. Sometimes a few cattle with men and boys bringing up the rear to keep them from running over the lawns. I remember one group in particular. Two wagons and the cattle, the top of the rear wagon was open at the back end.
There was a woman well along in years sitting in a straight back chair and beside her toward the front was piece that looked like a bureau. Since that I have seen one like it, I was told it was called a High Boy. Whatever it was it was furniture the family did not want to part with. You should remember that the lumber wagon had no springs so grandma got all the bumps. Nowadays elderly people ride in a vehicle called an automobile that has air inflated tires, springs and cushions.
On another day in that summer of 1879 a covered wagon came through. Two men traveling in a white top. Lettered on the canvas was this “Go west we must or Jimtown will Bust.” They had over 400 miles yet to go.
When my father and mother moved from Rochester to Eyota in 1872, I was just about a year old. Many friends were left behind. In Rochester and in Olmstad County, there were quite a few New England families. Among them, Dr. G. W. Nichols and his wife, a boy and girl. Mrs. Nichols and my mother were cousins once or twice removed.
The loss of the job at the Eyota lumber yard seemed now to be certain. Just when, father could only guess.
In the winter of 1878-79, rumors were afloat from Rochester that the Northern Pacific Railroad company was selling land from their grant in the Red River Valley in Dacotah Territory (this spelling was in use at that time). Without doubt father got the news from Dr. Nichols.
According to the narrative in the writings of Mr. A. G. Divet that began in the Richland County Globe on Sept. 30, 1949, land salesmen were in Rochester. Mr. Divet has given many details of the negotiations at the farm at Byron, Minnesota. The land men came to the farm. If they came to Eyota, the place of meeting would have been at the lumber yard office downtown.
This I do know: that father and Dr, Nichols came to Wahpeton in March 1879 to “shy out the land.” They hired a livery team to take them to “look.” The driver was Ed Ruggles, brother of John Ruggles, who held some county office, I think it was register of deeds. The traveling was good. The snow of the winter if 1878-79 had melted off in three days. When they arrived, the water on the prairie was frozen hard. The horses were sharp shod. The Wild Rice was crossed on L.J. Moore’s private bridge that was built of logs.
The errand was to find the following, section 35, Twp. 132, and sections 1 and 17 in Twp. 131, all in Range 49. The party got dinner at David Lubenow’s. He lived in a log house back in a bend of the river far enough to the east to have protection from the northwest storms. I think it was near the southeast corner of the northeast corner of section 12, 131, 49. I can remember my father saying many times that after they crossed the Wild Rice and got out onto the open prairie and looking to the west, northwest and north there was only one claim shanty in sight. Of course, no trees and no sign of life of any kind. The prairie had burned over the fall before.
The land was purchased in one block. Each one, father and Dr. Nichols having an undivided half interest. Property in Eyota and Rochester was turned in in trade. On the final settlement, Dr. Nichols took section 35 and father had sections 1 and 17. Going by the valuation of the property turned in the purchase price was $2.87 an acre.
Most of the winter of 1880 and 1881 was spent in buying horses, a wagon, and some items of machinery. Finally in early April 1881 we were ready to go. Father traveled in the box car with the household goods, three horses, the cow and the machinery. Mother, brothers Walter, Mark and I in the “cushions.”
We stayed overnight at the Sherman House in St. Paul. It was near the station so we walked. I have wondered if any one saw a woman going up the street carrying luggage and leading three boys, one in his tenth year, one in his seventh and one in his fourth. We were called before daylight the next morning to take the St. Paul, Minneapolis and Manitoba passenger train at 7 a.m. for Breckenridge.
The train moved along steadily without incident till perhaps early afternoon. By about the middle of the afternoon we came to a stretch of country all under water as far as I could see. There was much snow the winter before. It must have gone off in a short time. I do know that there was one heavy snow blockade. Breckenridge did not see a train for two weeks. The track was in bad shape. At one place the train barely moved. The water was flowing between the ties. The track men were standing watching as though they thought the rails would give way.
There were others on the train who were as concerned as my mother seemed to be the expression on her face I had never seen before. It came on as we got out into the uninhabited open country before the flooded area was reached. I think now if she could have known what she was in for, she would have got off at Willmar or Morris with intent to take the train back.
Mr. S. E. Stebbins, his oldest daughter, Minnie and youngest son Winstead, were in the same car. They were from Kasson, Minnesota. The three older sons, Walter, Roland and Ralph were with the freight train somewhere with the stock and household goods. Mrs. Stebbins and daughter Agnes remained behind. Mrs. Stebbins died a year or two afterward at the farm which later became the nucleus of the Downing farm.
We arrived at Breckenridge about 9 o’clock. The train did not go any further. It couldn’t have gone very much farther anyway. The laying of new track stopped the fall before up near Everest when the freeze-up came.
I have seldom seen a night as dark as that was. Dr. Nichols and Ed Ruggles met us. The light from their lanterns looked as if shining through a knot hole. We were to go to the Nichols home to stay till a habitation could be found and we must walk to Wahpeton on the railroad track and across the Bois de Sioux river on the railroad bridge. The planking and stringers of the one lane wooden bridge had been taken up to save them from being carried away by the ice and high water.
Dr. Nichols took mother with him and carried Mark in his arms. Ruggles took Walter and me. We got across all right. No one made a misstep. I could hear the water as it ran past the piling. It was not very far below us. Soon after getting over the bridge, we turned right across lots to Dacotah Avenue and First Street. Mother lost a rubber in the mud. Clarence Nichols and I went out the next morning and found it. I saw the high water and what was visible of the cap timbers that were on the tops of the piling of the team bridge. When out after the rubber, I noticed a small white cottage close to the railroad. We had passed to the east of it the night before. A man by the name of Swasey, an attorney lived there.
The Dr. Nichol’s home was on the southwest corner of First Street and Pembina Avenue. Father arrived a day or two later. It was on a Sunday morning. The horses and cow got out on a ramp made by railroad ties. I heard that the Stebbins boys jumped theirs out. They were promised they could unload at Dwight but they had to unload in Wahpeton.
For a place to live, a square front one room building was rented from Jacob Bauer for $5 a month. Two rooms of rough common lumber were built on to the north end. The square front part was full of bed bugs. Probably Mr. Bauer did not know it. It had matched lumber which made lots of cracks for the vermin to hide in. The building was on the north of Pembina Avenue about the middle of the block.
The school house was on the northwest corner of the next block west. As near as I could tell in July 1949, the new addition to the main building of the school, then under construction is on the site of the old one room schoolhouse. I suppose it was Wahpeton’s first “temple” of education.
There were not very many business buildings on Dakota Avenue in the spring of 1881. On the north side of the Avenue from the vicinity of the schoolhouse, The St. Paul, Minneapolis & Manitoba depot could be seen, at the river bank was the M. T. Rich home. Next west was Kutscheror Bros. store – John and Joseph. They had the post office. John was postmaster. In the season, they bought raw furs from the Indians.
Next west on the corner was that square two-story building with a queer roof. The Charles Damerel Hardware store was on the first floor. The Farley family lived upstairs. On our 1949 visit, the building was still standing. Across first street was a saloon well patronized. One day I was coming down town and when near the building, I saw the closing scene of an episode usually considered “conventional” around saloons in those days. Two drunks had fought it out to the finish. The “best” man had killed the other – pounded his head in with a bottle. However, saloon brawls did not go that far very often. The only other buildings I can remember on the north side were the Workman Drug Store and the Headquarters Hotel. I won’t try to fix locations.
On the south side of the avenue was the Conner livery stable at the river bank. Next west the house where the Damarel family lived. Next the Schmidt Hotel & Northern Depot. The depot at Dwight looks just like it. There the agent lived upstairs, probably the Wahpeton agent did.
Then there was Jim Cargill’s elevator, “Flat House.” He was the first wheat buyer. The building stood on the south side of the track about opposite the present Great Northern depot. As I recall there were more dwellings south of the railroad, Root’s addition, then there were north of it.
One of my early excursions about town was out on south second street to the E. K. Morrill home and saw Harry Morrill printing the Richland County Gazette. Then there were the homes of the Farnsworths, Bauers, and Norenbergers. The east house on the street was the house of Major Fowler, a retired army man. The Northern Pacific, Fergus falls and Black Hills, had not yet arrived.
Dakota Avenue had no sidewalks. All there was in the way of sidewalks were pieces of board of various lengths laid end to end. In places it looked as though the scrap lumber had run short. The pieces were not always laid end to end. The results were that when a step was made to the next piece the weight came at the end so the board would soon have a low place under it. The other end might be the same way so that when the person ahead got to the end of the board it went down and the other end came up. It was not wise to follow too close behind because when the free end came down there would be a splash of muddy water.
The summer of 1881 was a busy one for the family with the work and the adventure in new surroundings and a different way of living. To me Wahpeton was a very lively and interesting place as compared with the Minnesota village we had left behind.
In the building the family had to call home we were greatly cramped for room. Father made a trundle bed out of rough lumber. It had casters so that each morning it could be rolled under their bed.
Considerable amount of the grocery trading was done at Hanson’s in Breckenridge and continued some time after we moved out to Section 1.
I started going to school soon after arrival. Rose Purdon was the teacher Mr. Crocker taught the fall and winter terms and probably the spring term though I was not there for the spring term of 1882.
I can remember the names of a few of the scholars, Shube Moulton, Charley Taylor, Horace Hatton and his sister, Leon Stafford, a boy by the name of Zillgitt, a boy by the name of Ueurenberger, the Wilkes brothers, Harley Morrill, Andrew Rols, Frank Farley, Will Farnsworth, Nettie McKean and Mary McKean, two Royer girls and the name of one was Irma, Austin and Ed Root, Belle Purdon, Clarence Nichols and I think my brother Walter.
The school house was not far from the road, second street, that took travel from the country to the north. I sat where I could see out of an east window. A look at the teams as they came and went was one of my pastimes, when needing “relief” from studying.
Mention must be made of the Victory family. The father had been a mail carrier. Caught in a blizzard and badly frozen both legs had been taken off at the knees. He was paralyzed too as the story went. He sat in his chair all the time. It was said he was French. The wife was Indian. There were three boys the name of the oldest was Albert.
School began again in September. Mr. Crocker was the teacher.
Only those who remember what that virgin turf was like can understand why a crop of wheat the first year was impossible in the black soil area of the Red River Valley. Out on the fringe of the black soil where the sand mixture began, the character of the sod changed to a condition where a harrow could loosen enough soil so that flax would take root. But not so where the real bunch grass grew. Everybody called it Buffalo grass. The botanists say that is not the right name. It is a strange thing that this grass was crowded out if the fires were kept out of it. I saw it happen.
A Mr. Magoffin owned a piece of land that lay just beyond what was then the north western outskirts of Wahpeton, probably 30 acres. To derive what income, he could pick up father rented it. The seeding done the next thing was to prepare for operations out on the land – section 1, township 131, range 49. Not a sign of a farm yet.
There was much to be done. Hauling lumber for a stable and curbing for a well, buying feed, usually ground corn. I don’t know how father managed about hay at first. He was nearly always home on Saturday night and went back Monday morning.
He was lucky regarding the first shelter Major Fowler had exercised his soldier “free land” right and owned the northeast quarter of section 2.
Right at the northeast corner on the west bank of the coulee, there was a good shanty as shanties went. Had a pitched roof and a good floor. The stable would accommodate three animals. The door swung on leather hinges. This stable was used till the new one was built on the coulee bank directly across to the east. The shanty was the “bachelor” home till the first part of the new house was built. There was a well.
Father began breaking on the east side of the section on a piece that lay between the main end of the coulee and a branch that came along the east of the higher ground. The first land struck was approximately three quarters of a mile long and expected to break at least 50 to 60 acres. When about 10 acres was broken, one of the horses was taken with an ailment in a shoulder. No more break with our own plow that year. Here we need to go back.
When the plans in Eyota, Minn., were completed and everything assembled there was a span of horses and a platform wagon that could not be put into the car. The wagon was sometimes called a “Democrat Wagon.” It had two seats and was drawn by two horses.
Father wrote to a friend in Rochester requesting that he try and find someone who wanted to go west and who would be willing to drive a team through a distance of about 320 miles. Eventually the reply came that a farmer near Rochester had a son that recently graduated from the Ann Arbor law school and who wanted to locate out west somewhere. The rig was driven through and duly delivered. The young man was Porter J. McCumber, afterwards United States Senator from North Dakota. In later years, when the “Progressives’ began to gather power in North Dakota politics, my father was one of Mr. McCumber’s political enemies.
The chief thing was to get as much breaking done as possible. Peter Steffes engaged to break and back-set and take the span of horses in payment. He already had two. Sometimes previously, I think Pete had four oxen. The piece he broke was probably 40 or 50 acres.
It appeared that Pete was not very well versed in the technique of hitching up four abreast so that one man could guide them. Instead, he retained separate pairs. He handled the reins for one pair and walked in the furrow while the oldest boy, Paul, had the reins for the other pair and walked on the breaking. Paul was probably 12 years old. To travel all day on the upturned sod was rugged business for him. The father and son slept in one of the bunks in the Fowler shanty. Father used to say that Pete had quite a time getting Paul up in the morning.
The summer of 1881 was a busy one for me too. The fishing was very good. The rivers were alive with them. Mostly pickerel in the Bois de Sioux, pike and catfish in the Red. In the Ottertail there was a rather small lively fish, weight probably around a pound to a pound and a half, body thin and silvery colored. Mighty good eating. We caught perch from the ox team bridge. Didn’t use a pole. We crawled under the failing and lay on our stomachs. Our feet stuck out almost too far toward the traffic.
We did not have too much concerned about the horse teams. The Oxen feared being too close to the sides. The off ox would crowd the near one, then the near one would crowd. It was then we raised our feet up or perhaps turned on our sides and drew our knees up. The Bois de Sioux water was clear and a reddish color. It was fun to watch a perch come up to the bait, inspect and take a bite. They were mighty good eating too.
I liked to fish in the afternoon around sundown and dusk. My mother used to say, “Would you like fish for supper?” I was back in 15 minutes with a good-sized pike or pickerel,
We watered the horses at the river in the rear of the M T. Rich home. One evening there was great fish activity. They were jumping out of the water for the insects that were flying in swarms close to the surface. I though the chance for a fish should be good. I took the horses to the stable, got my pole and caught a frog. Just north of the watering place, the bank was about three or four feet above the water. At the bottom of the bank, there was a margin of two feet or so out to the water. I seated myself, unwound the line from the pole, baited the hook and swung it out.
It wasn’t in the water any time at all when a heavy pull and big splash. I hung on too long. I was pulled from my place and the next thing I knew I was at the foot of the bank. I was barefooted and sank deep enough in the mud to be anchored, so I did not lose balance. It was the only time I lost a pole. I did have the experience of getting good bites and losing the hooks. I wonder if such fishing in the rivers now.
The white race has and still does have a strange method of evaluating our natural resources including fish and game birds. Because a thing is plentiful it has little or no value. Therefore, can be wasted or even destroyed with an air of impunity. In these days if the accident of good weather brings a bountiful crop to the farmer, he is penalized with low prices even to being below cost of production.
One of the first problems the family met with was water supply. Each home had a barrel at the back door. This was filled by a man, Benesh by name, who had a ten-barrel tank from which he peddled water at 25 cents a barrel. When I had nothing else to do, I rode with Mr. Benesh. It was quite a long wait between rides for it took a lot of pumping to fill the tank.
When Luther Jamieson came to Wahpeton, he bought a pony, made a sledge big enough to hold one barrel so there were two supplies of river water.
In 1881, First Street ended at Pembina Avenue two blocks north of Dakota Avenue. Beyond that it was prairie. Several times during the summer and into the winter parties of Indians from the Sisseton-Wahpeton Reservation came to trade. They pitched their teepees toward the river on the south side of the “Bend”. Most of the visits to town were to the Kotschevor Brothers store.
They came down First Street past the Dr. Nichols home and only 250 feet or so east of where we lived. I don’t remember that the squaws ever went downtown, but two or three did come to our back door Seemed to want to look in to see what they could see.
When the parties came from the reservation the agent, John Miller, always came with them. It was a part of his duty to see that the whiskey hooligans did not get at the men to get them drunk. This John Miller ran for sheriff the fall of 1882 or 1883. He has been confused with the John Miller who was manager of the New York (Dwight) Farm and was the first governor of North Dakota.
One day I saw Mr. Miller going by up to the camp and small party of men with him. Evidently, they were strangers and Mr. Miller was taking them to see the Indians. One of the parties had a rifle. The Indians came around and Mr. Miller pointed out different ones who were in the Custer fight. One of the Indians, a half breed, showed interest in the gun. He put it to his shoulder and felt the trigger and tried the lock of the cartridge magazine. I heard him say that he hunted buffalo. The rifle he had he did not like because when he worked the magazine to throw out the empty shell. It hit him in the face.
When cold weather came the principal errand seemed to be to bring their furs to trade. One day I was in the store when two Indians came in. They had their blankets over their heads and wrapped close around them. They walked up to the counter. Joe Kotschevor was behind it. One of the Indians reached his hand into the fold of his blanket and pulled out a pelt, held it out across the counter and said, “Ugh! Ugh! How much?” I don’t know what Joe paid but we may be sure it was not very much.
One Sunday afternoon in July or August two men drove into Dr. Nichols’ yard. On the floor of the wagon was a man 60 or 65 years old who had had a fight with a badger. He was watching the battle and had laid down in the shade of a haystack. The badger came along and set upon him. The animal was killed. In the melee, the badger must have got his long claws into the man’s mouth for his left check was lopped almost to the ear. The man sat in a chair out in the yard while the doctor sewed up the gash.
It was a regular pastime to go to the post office for the evening. I’m quite sure our box number was 237. The numbers did not run so very much above that.
One day that summer, Dr. Nichols went to the fort and took his boy Clarence and me along. The occasion was the auction of the estate of Judge Hazelhurst who had died not long before. He was the Fort sutler at the time the War Department abandoned the site.
Apparently, the army took away everything of military value and left the remainder to Hazelhurst. Three buildings were still standing and over at the southwest corner of the mounds ranging east and west as a quite long lob stable with a roof of prairie hay. Not far from this is the southwesterly part of the grounds was the hospital, that is, I heard it was. There was a room where the floor pitched toward the center from all four sides.
The canteen consisted of a main part and a “L” wing, it stood about in the center of the grounds. The main part ranged north and south with the entrance at the north end. The “L” or wing extended east. There was a pool or billiard table in this wing and a conglomeration of stuff. Dr. Nichols bought a small tablet or plate of marble, the doctors used on which to roll pills. Also a lance that had a spring action. When the blade was set it could be released. The action was much faster than a knife or lance in the hand of a surgeon could be. The other building was a dwelling as it looked to me a family was living in it. It was unpainted.
When I visited the site in the late 1920’s, I observed two or three old brick foundations and cellars or cisterns. They were at the north side of the grounds near the river bank.
Judge Dow was the auctioneer. Finally, he came to the ponies. Two teenage girls stood off at one side and shed tears.
A large number of items were bid in by a man in the crowd. Again and again, one could hear the Judge say, “And sold to Bishop.”
We got back to Wahpeton long after dark. For me it had been a busy day and one I have never forgotten.
There was circus that summer. The big top was set up in the near vicinity of where the courthouse is now. I didn’t get inside. My mother made me stay around home. My father was away carving out a farm.
Harvest time came on. The wheat on the Magoffin land was nearly ready for the harvester. The grasshoppers were there too crawling up the stalks and eating just below the heads. Something had to be done quick or all the heads would be on the ground. The “berry” was somewhat soft. It was decided to take the risk, cap the shocks and hope the sap would go up and mature the kernel so it would not be shrunken too much. It came out in good shape.
Samuel Taylor threshed the wheat which was sold to Jim Cargill at his “Flat House” at over a dollar a bushel. I think it was $1.06. This was the highest price the Crawfords ever got for their wheat up to the time I left at the end of 1894.
Looking back at it now, it was a very good price for those times when taking into consideration the prices we were charged for what we had to buy Farmers have not yet progressed far enough in this industrial age to lay hold of a privilege that should be there, that of saying what business and industry shall pay for the fertilizer in the soil. This statement is rather indirect but I trust the real meaning is not lost.
Probably it could not be learned now what caused the Traders (gamblers) in Futures Contracts to push up the price to such a level. I am letting myself think that the slogan “Dollar Wheat” originated at that time. Price of $1.06 was a far cry from 48 cents which was the price John Crawford got at the Fairview Elevator in November 1886 or 1887.
Almost certain it is that somewhere in the world outlook there must have been a situation where a threat of scarcity impeded or it could have been a threat of war.
I have wondered what would have been the reaction among the promoters of emigration to the Virgin lands if someone had predicted that the “Freshman Babes” who were engaging in food production so enthusiastically would, in six years or so, glut the market, thus courting the “benevolent” aid of organized speculation in the interesting operation of cutting the farmers’ throats. But the people on the land were “holding the bag” and could see no solution. Those tough enough to take the licking stuck it out.
The older I got the more puzzled I am that I do not hear of any resentment or protest from farmers or from the bankers and businessmen in the farm communities regarding the marketing methods in vogue. Why it is they seem to allow a group of speculators (futures contract traders) to determine the price of grain is beyond me.
Along about 1886 when what prices had been on the way down for some time, my father would remark, (these are not his exact words but this is what he meant.) “Here we are struggling to make a living and robbing this virgin land of its fertility to be dumped in Europe at a low price.” It was his further explanation that the business world of those days could see no other way to turn the balance of trade in favor of the United States. Father may have been wrong, however, I’m not taking the trouble to hunt up statistics. I know right well that the John M. Crawford family was not buying imported merchandise, and from what Guy Divet wrote that Dan Divet’s didn’t either.
The early part of the winter of 1881-1882 was clean and quite mild most of the time. At school we were on the playground with no extra wraps.
By the time we were ready to move there was snow on the ground and sleds were in use. Ice formed on the rivers. Bois de Sioux was thickest. Skaters were warned to keep off the Red and Ottertail, and fishing through the ice was almost a business. Spearing from a shanty was one way of doing it.
Luther Jamieson had a shanty. Once he let me in to watch. He sat on a box placed close to the hole. Spear in his right hand; in his left a short pole or stick. The lure was a minnow of wood weighted with lead and well balanced. The “line” was a stiff wire. One skilled in the manipulation could make the minnow look very real. Soon the nose of a pickerel would appear back under the edge of the ice and move so very slow. Then suddenly the charge. The spearman had to be fast and aim sure. The one I saw taken out was of good size. The spear got him just back of the head. I remember feeling there was not much room for me when that flopping fish was brought up into the shanty.
There was a warm spell. The ice on the Bois de Sioux was pretty well covered with water. A considerable number of pickerel got out on the ice someway. It was a field day for fishermen with the proper facilities for carrying away. I didn’t see it but story was that a quantity equal to a wagon box full was gathered. I cannot tell now just when this occurred but it was probably late in December. The freeze up that came afterwards must have been the commencement of the stormy time.
The lumber for the new house had been hauled throughout the summer and fall. I do not know when building was begun. The site was on the east bank of the coulee about eight or ten rods from the north line of section 1 and about 20 to 25 rods east of the northeast corner stake. The first thing father did in 1881 was to break a strip about ten feet wide on the north and west of the site and set into that raw turf soft maple seedlings. The most of them died. This was so close to the section line there was not room between to set out a shelter belt of the type now to be good practice now – 1949.
What should have been done was to have put the house ten rods father south. There would then have been room for a belt two or three rods wide. As it was, however, there we were out on the open prairie with nothing whatsoever to break the winter storms. But that was the way all first settlers did. I can’t, without the least effort, think of ten sets of buildings that, as late as 1890, had no trees around them. Perhaps there are persons who can explain this strange neglect. I know that up to 1890 the Divets had not provided a shelter.
Father and Ed Ruggles finished the first part in mid-winter 1881-1882 after the snow came. The original plan was for a main part and a “lean-to,” a sign quite common in those days and long before. In colonial times in New England they were termed “Salt Box” houses. The walls were lath and plaster. I remember mother saying, “the bedbugs won’t have any cracks to hide in now” The shingling of the roof was done in cold weather. We had one of those small kerosene oil stoves. It was taken up on the scaffolding. The nails were kept warm in a pan. The fingers didn’t get so stiff but that work could go on in spite of weather interruption.
Throughout the period the building was going on there were trips for supplies. It was probably on a return at a week end in a storm it was felt too risky to go so the only thing was to put in at Weber’s. Somehow the horses were crowded into a stable already full. There were five in the Weber family. Father and Ruggles slept on the floor.
The Weber place was the only shelter residence between section 1 and the Wild Rice that was beside the road. Incidentally the situation was better between town and the river. There were the John Formaneck, Dick Keating and Masterson places. At a distance away from the road, there was Peter Ruddy and L. J. Moore. In the very first years, the only habitations on the road. The Divets had to travel between home and the river, were Weber’s and Maguffins, a distance of about ten miles.
It is probable there are very few persons now, if any, who knew where that old road went in 1881 and 1882 before the breaking plows got going. Coming out of town we turned right immediately after crossing the railroad (St. Paul, Minneapolis and Manitoba, the only R.R. tracks there were) west southwestern to a turn straight west on what was a line at the middle of that tier of sections. As anyone knows now, R-13 is not on the section line. This turn was not very far east of the bridge over the Keating slough. From there the Wild Rice was a straight run, crossing the river over what came to be known as the Chas. Male bridge or Moore’s, it seems to me we used the Moore bridge all the time in 1881.
When crossing at either bridge we went southwesterly to strike the north line of section 17 (New York Farm 17) about one quarter of a mile or more west of the NE corner of the section. Then west to the NW corner of the SW quarter of section 24, Twp. 32, Range 49. I am quite sure I am right because in 1882, we always said our nearest neighbor was Weber’s, two miles and a half straight north.
The prairie road was the “highway” father to the southwest — Maguffin’s, Divets, Backers, Kressel or Creazel and farther out towards what soon after was located the Keystone Farm and Mantador. From Weber’s it went southwesterly across the southeast corner of section 23 to strike the north line of section is where there was an improvised bridge across the channel of the coulee then west past Maguffin’s afterward the Judd farm and after Judd the Fairview Farm (Adams). Not far beyond, Maguffin’s it turned southwest again.
At last, the lean-to part of the new house to be was done and the time came to move.
About the latter part of January or early February 1882, two yoke of oxen had been purchased. Two bob-sleds had been borrowed. One had a hayrack, John McNaughton and Libby, his sister, were engaged to help. The family came from Canada. John could handle oxen. It must have been a day in late February or early March when the loading began. It was one of those still overcast days, not very cold.
As we came to know in later years such a weather condition was an almost sure forerunner of a storm, but father didn’t know it then. It seemed as though we would never get started. Johnny got away first about three o’clock. I rode with him. I was ten and a half years old. We had a base burner heating stove that used anthracite coal. It was loaded with fire in it. I could warm my hands. It was not very cold and, as I have said not a breath of air stirring. Tenderfeet that we were, there was no suspicion that it was ominous.
The oxen must have been four hours on the road. Father with the horses had mother, brothers Walter and Mark and Libby. They overtook us about half way out. It must have been midnight when we got settled down. I remember I slept on the floor and I suppose Johnny and Walter did too.
We awoke the next morning to see a howling blizzard. The storms were frequent so that there must have been two feet of snow on the prairie. About all the family could do was to mark time till the break up came.
One trip was made though to get Johnny back to Wahpeton and return the sled that had the hay rack on it.
There were still many patches of snow on the prairie when father decided to return the other sled. By meandering, he got along quite well.
When he came to the Masterson slough just east of Peter Ruddy’s N.E. corner, the water was over the bridge. There was no railing. He did not dare to cross on it for fear one or the other of horses might miss. In fording, he went north of the bridge. It was his recollection that the channel was not as deep to the north. Soon the horses were swimming. The rear bob came completely free and dropped to the bottom. The front one fell away too.
The box floated and the horses pulled him to the bank by the reins. He put the blankets on the front bob and rode into town. By means of a 16-foot scantling with a bolt in one end the rear bob was fished out and the sled returned to the owner, a Mr. Ramstadt or Rigstadt. The trip home was made with the wagon and the slough was forded south of the bridge.
Something about the activities on the land in 1882 may be of interest. I present it here to be contrasted with what I see now in the cities where life is soft indeed and where it seems to be impossible to picture to people what the pioneer life was like. The main difference is that at that time no one seemed to think of complain to the national government. The tough prairie sod, weather, heat and cold, all of us had to take whether we liked it or not and stay where we were.
However, if the land had been poor, the attitude might have been different. Most of the settlers, if the truth were known, probably had no place to go and were too poor anyway. It was a case of hard existence as measured by present day living standards. The people in town, I used to think, were living somewhere up toward the seventh heaven.
Now we come to where the section I land had better be called a “farm.” Seeding was soon done. Then the breaking season. By May 1, the breaking plows could be seen in many directions. This crazy expansion continued until by 1888 most of the upland was ripped up.
We already had a First & Bradley 18” sulky plow and a heavy 16” oak beam walking plow had been purchased. Maybe it came in the car.
The routine for the breaking season of 1882 was as follows: Father got up as soon as it was light enough to see to get the oxen from the picket ropes and ran the walking breaker until about six o’clock when it was time to come in. The horses and oxen were fed their grain. The horses were harnessed and the cow milked and I was called in time to get my breakfast.
At first, father put on the bridles and taught me how to hitch up. Eventually I learned to put the bridles on by standing in the feed box. Later I managed to get the harnesses off at night but could not hang them up.
The first land father struck for me to work on (running north and south) lacked about 20 rods of being a mile long. It paralleled the slough or east coulee, as we called it, on the east side. The plow seat and footrest were made for a man which caused me trouble. The difficulty was that I couldn’t brace myself well to handle the in and out lever. But I soon learned to get the plow into the round at the right place. All I had to do then was to sit sideways if I wanted to and watch the continuous strip of sod turn black side up and the green grass go under.
The odor given off by that virgin turf was something one would not help noticing. It smelled rich and had real life in it. Those Red River Valley prairies were the world’s last Savings Bank waiting for the white skinned looters to come.
The big seat and man length got rest was an annoyance in other ways.
The “land” or furrow crossed path or trail at almost right angles. We thought it was made by the buffaloes as they went back and forth to the slough to drink. As I recall it was all of three inches deep. It wasn’t much of a jolt but I felt better to be on the lookout.
The slough, in our time often had 8” to 10” of water in it most the summer. The whole area in the slough bottom was rough, though poached by animals in the mud,
Then there were some buffalo wallows. It was somewhat of a ____ when the land wheel went down into it. There were very few buffalo bones. The shin bones were the last to decay and were still hard. Those I encountered were partially buried in the turf. I found out they were there when the rolling coulter struck them.
One day I noticed a gopher running just ahead of the horses and saw him go into his hole close to the furrow. The pounding of the horses hoofs above must have rattled him, He started to come out at the wrong time. The plow cut him in two. The head and fore legs came over with the furrow and the hind part dropped back into pile.
It was amusing to watch the black birds. It got so that by the time I got the horses hitched, they were standing around waiting for the turf to roll. It was real fun to see them work to get the big white grubs loose from their “socket” in the rich soil. I was especially interested in watching one big shiny black __________. Father had seen him in 1881 and gave him a name “Stumpy.” One leg was off at the joint. He had a terrible time with some of his worms. When it happened to make a try at it that was not well exposed Stumpy could not pull good, couldn’t brace himself. Sometimes almost went over backwards but he usually got his worm.
Stumpy followed the plows in 1881, 1882 and 1883. One day in the early spring of 1883, the man who was helping us, Charley Demoray, came in at noon and reported that Stumpy was back. He did not show up in 1884.
Father got back to the “land” he had struck as soon as he could after see me off and ran till around ten o’clock or perhaps till an ox began to hang his tongue out. He came in and rested till about three. Started out again to run as long as he could see. He still had to put the oxen out on picket and milk the cow. It wasn’t a six-hour shift (Akron Rubber Shops today — April 1951) nor a 10-hour day. The reader can do some figuring himself. Usually, it was pretty close to sundown when I came in.
Guy Divet wrote that their breakers made 20 miles a day. I didn’t do as well. I do not think over 18 miles.
In the uplands there were frequent patches of a low growing plant that had a wonderful root system. It had a small blue flower-quite fragrant. In those days, no one ever bothered about botanical names. It was called shoestring, whiplash, etc. having pulled out runners three or four feet long. At one time when driving oxen, I had some of it on the stock of my whip. Worked all right as long as it was green. The breaker made a snapping, cracking noise as it went through.
The lays had to be kept to a cutting edge like a butcher knife and had to be dressed frequently. If there had been a rain and the lay newly put on from the blacksmith’s, it might go a day or two before needing attention.
I carried a hand anvil, a ball peen hammer, and a mill file. Also, a stick of wood to use as a prop under the “land side” to raise the lay far enough from the ground to get the anvil under. After the cold drawing was done then it was the filing.
To make the file bit, I had to use about all my strength. In so doing, I was in poor position to save myself if the file slipped. Once it did. The thumb of my right hand went hard against the sharp edge. I still have the scar. Finally, the edge got too thick to be drawn. It was approximately a 24-mile round trip to Frank Clause’s blacksmith shop in Breckenridge to have the lays drawn to a new edge.
I ran the mowing machine to cut all the hay that first year, 1882, and for many years after that. As long as we lived on section 1 there was an area of low land that was looked upon as a hay meadow. In the central part of this meadow, there was a lower place where water stood for quite some time. This too was so rough that, until my legs got longer, I had to hold on to the seat with both hands and let the horses go.
Henry Backus was hired to cut the 1772 grain crop. The threshing was done by the Worner brothers. It was a ten horse power outfit, usually termed horse killer. I suppose all three of the brothers were in the Company — George, John and Fred. I remember distinctly that Fred and George were along when they did our job.
I did the back-setting of all the breaking. Got it done before the freeze-up. I think father plowed the stubble with the oxen and the 14” walking plow. I think I must have ridden about 1400 miles on farm machinery during the 1882 season until freeze-up.
The 1882 crop of wheat was hauled to Wahpeton and sold to Cargill. The price was around 90 cents a bushel.
When these notes were begun, it was intended to carry them up into the winter of 1889-1890, when the farm was sold to William Stoltenow for $17.50 an acre. The story is being ended as of Nov. 15, 1882. It is believed there are many persons who could carry on from here just as well or better than I have done. My recollection is that I went to town only twice up to November 15 and I was sure I did not get off the farm all that winter.
No doubt if someone could take the time, a real history could be dug out of the files of the Richland County Farmer Globe. I understand such is in existence dating back to 1879.
Mr. E.K. Morrill, editor of the old Richland County Gazette, must have been hard put to it for news at first. Perhaps he published an item heralding the arrival of the first Divet contingent in 1880 and the Crawford and Stebbins families in April 1881.
I was asked once since coming to Ohio if I thought that life in the pioneer period paid. I have never felt satisfied that it did. Certainly not from an income standpoint. The low prices robbed me of the education I should have had.
By the end of 1894, I had lost all interest in farming and left the state for good in January 1895. It is suggested to those who might be interested in seeing comments on low prices, that they read “Checkered Years” by Boynton.
Finally, I got started toward a new career. Oct. 23, 1895 found me in a factory where electrical machinery was made, working as an apprentice at seven cents an hour, 10 hours a day for five days, nine hours on Saturday.
Now at nearly 80, I busy my brain philosophizing over what a mess the American nation has made of the use of the land. Abused it and ruined or badly damaged thousands of acres of what once was virgin soil. It is my contention that because of low prices for all farm production there were many who lost all interest and incentive. Why work hard to preserve something from which one could not get a living. When time came that extra effort was needed to keep the soil fertility up there was virgin land farther west.
With this little story, I shall close. On one of my trips, I stopped in to visit Mr. Aaron Stern. I am sure of my recollection when I say that the first ready-made clothes bought for me in Dacotah Territory came from his store. We talked about one thing and another. He was enthusiastic about the change that had come about in farm economy. I refer to the dairying industry which could not have been said to have an existence when I went away. He told of a farmer who had been in only a short time before and bought a suit of clothes for himself and other items for his family. Here I had to have my “inning.”
I said I used to think in the old days that you merchants in town were quite sure in a belief that the folks of the country were stingy and close, that they could spend more freely if they wanted to. Aaron looked at me kind of funny and said, “Yes, we did.” I added it looks as though farm folks are much like other people, they will spend money when they have it.
Robert D. Crawford
April 16, 1951