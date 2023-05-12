The Twin Towns Area is known for its history, and we’re proud to share this account of some of the earliest days. It originally ran in The Richland County Farmer-Globe, forerunner to the Daily News, in the early 1950s.

It was in this newspaper that Guy G. Divet first published the now famous “Divet Story.” This story, which was later published by the Fargo Forum in pamphlet form and distributed by the thousands engendered older similar stores, among them the following recollections of Wahpeton, Dacotah Territory, from April, 1881, to Nov. 15, 1882, written by R. D. Crawford, now of Akron, Ohio.



Tags