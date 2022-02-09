After many days of enjoyable music and good times at the music shelter in Chahinkapa Park over the years, the shelter is now in need of a few upgrades to keep it going and make it use for additional purposes.
A fundraiser, already at $1,000, is currently underway with the permission of the Wahpeton Park Board. Working together, a group of experienced, volunteer construction folks met with the park board to talk about renovations to improve the musical shelter’s acoustics, upgrade electrical outlets for music and stage performances. Additional topics discussed include re-roofing the shelter, remodeling the stage and adding additional lighting and fans.
Donations can made to the Chahinkapa Park Music Shelter Rehab Project. Members of the Wahpeton Park Board are Park Superintendent Brad Edwardson, Roger Jensen, Joe Shreiner, Brian Wordson, Deb Tobias and Tyler Gripentrog.
Along with funds for the project, we will be seeking donations of materials and volunteer workers to assist.
The Chahinkapa Park has been a source of town pride for generations. This group effort by the park board and local volunteers is a chance to polish up one more of our beautiful park’s jewels
Editor’s Note: This column was submitted several weeks ago. Robert Engstrom, 68, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.